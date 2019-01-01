Associate Professor. Doctoral thesis presented in 1996 under the direction of Professor Pere Molas. Has also been a predoctoral grant holder, associate professor and reader in the department of Early Modern history of the UB. Carried out a stay of two years as a postdoctoral grant holder at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. Has taught as an associate professor at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya and as a consultant at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya. Received the following awards: III Premi Nacional de Finalización de Estudis Universitarios (MEC, 1990), the Premio Extraordinario de Doctorado (1997), and the Premi Ferran Soldevila (1996).