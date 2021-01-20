Universitat de Barcelona Logo

The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.

Courses and Specializations

Albert Cornet

Albert Cornet

Departamento de Electrónica
Alejandra Montane Lopez

Alejandra Montane Lopez

Claves para la innovación en la docencia universitaria
Didáctica y organización educativa
Aïda Bravo Almirall

Aïda Bravo Almirall

Departament d'Empresa. Facultat d'Economia i Empresa. Universitat de Barcelona
Aránzazu Villuendas

Aránzazu Villuendas

Centros Científicos y Tecnológicos, Microscopía Electrónica de Transmisión Aplicada a los Materiales
Blanca Garí

Blanca Garí

Blanca Villuendas

Blanca Villuendas

PhD Candidate
Instituto de Lenguas y Culturas del Mediterráneo y Oriente Próximo, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas
Claudia Taribó

Claudia Taribó

Postgraduate Fellow
Early Modern History
Delfi I. Nieto-Isabel

Delfi I. Nieto-Isabel

BSc, BA, MA
Dept. of Medieval History, Palaeography & Diplomatics, Institute for Research on Medieval Cultures, University of Barcelona
Diego Sola

Diego Sola

Doctor in History
Early Modern History
Dr Pau Castell Granados

Dr Pau Castell Granados

Research and Teaching Scholar at University of Barcelona
Dr Gemma Pellissa Prades

Dr Gemma Pellissa Prades

Visiting Postdoctoral Fellow
Department of the Classics, Harvard
Dr. Aleix Prat Aparicio

Dr. Aleix Prat Aparicio

Jefe del Servicio de Oncología Médica
Hospital Clínic de Barcelona
Dra. Laura Mezquita Perez

Dra. Laura Mezquita Perez

Servicio de Oncología Médica
Hospital Clínic de Barcelona
Esther León Castelao

Esther León Castelao

Investigación, Desarrollo e Innovación. Máster Enfermo Crítico y Emergencias.
Fac. de Medicina i Ciències de la Salut. Universitat de Barcelona
Frances Xavier Jiménez Fabregas

Frances Xavier Jiménez Fabregas

Director of Clinical Process, Research and Training
Corporative Development Area. Emergency medial services training unit.
Francesca Peiró

Francesca Peiró

Departamento de Electrónica
Godefroid de Callataÿ - University of Louvain

Godefroid de Callataÿ - University of Louvain

Professor
Oriental Institute (University of Louvain)
Ida Mauro

Ida Mauro

Teacher assistant
Early Modern History
Jaume Dantí

Jaume Dantí

Full professor in Early Modern History
Early Modern History
Joan Mendoza

Joan Mendoza

Centros Científicos y Tecnológicos, Microscopía Electrónica de Transmisión Aplicada a los Materiales
Joan-Lluís Palos

Joan-Lluís Palos

Professor in Early Modern History
Early Modern History
Jordi Díaz

Jordi Díaz

Centros Científicos y Tecnológicos, Unidad de Técnicas Nanométricas
Jordi Salat

Jordi Salat

Institut Ciències del Mar, CSIC
Jordi Serra

Jordi Serra

Dr.
Grupo de Geociencias Marinas
Josep Maria Nicolás Arfelis

Josep Maria Nicolás Arfelis

Vicedecano de Másteres y Postgrados. Director Máster Enfermo Crítico y Emergencias
Fac. de Medicina i Ciències de la Salut. Universitat de Barcelona
Josep Manuel Berenguer

Josep Manuel Berenguer

Coordinador del Master en Arte Sonoro de la Universidad de Barcelona
Departamento de Artes Visuales y Diseño, sección Producción de Arte Contemporáneo
Josep Cerdà

Josep Cerdà

Catedrático Universidad de Barcelona
Departamento de Artes Visuales y Diseño, sección Producción de Arte Contemporáneo
Lluís Yedra Cardona

Lluís Yedra Cardona

Dr.
Department of Electronic and Biomedical Engineering
Mariela Fargas

Mariela Fargas

Professor
Department of Early Modern History
Marina Romeo

Marina Romeo

Professora titular
Psicologia Social
Mariàngeles Pérez Samper

Mariàngeles Pérez Samper

Full professor in Early Modern History
Early Modern History
Martí Ruiz Carulla

Martí Ruiz Carulla

Doctor en Bellas Artes
Departamento de Artes Visuales y Diseño / sección Producción de Arte Contemporáneo
Miquel Àngel Martínez

Miquel Àngel Martínez

Professor in Early Modern History
Early Modern History
Montse Gorchs Molist

Montse Gorchs Molist

Coordinator of the emergy medical services Stroke Working Group and member of the RACE Scale Working Group
Stroke Working Group. RACE Scale Working Group
Montserrat Yepes

Montserrat Yepes

Agregada interina
Psicologia Social
Natalia Perez de la Ossa

Natalia Perez de la Ossa

Neurologist specialised in cerebrovascular disease. Principal Investigator (PI) in the RACE scale
Stroke Unit of the Hospital Universitari Germans Trias i Pujol
Núria Jornet

Núria Jornet

Pere Castells

Pere Castells

Sergio Villanueva Baselga

Sergio Villanueva Baselga

Departament de Biblioteconomia, Documentació i Comunicació Audiovisual. Facultat de Biblioteconomia i Documentació. Universitat de Barcelona
Sébastien Moureau - University of Louvain

Sébastien Moureau - University of Louvain

Chargé de recherches du F.R.S.-FNRS
Institut Orientaliste (CIOL)
Sònia Estradé

Sònia Estradé

Departamento de Electrónica
Tomàs Molina

Tomàs Molina

Victòria Pons

Victòria Pons

Centre d'Alt Rendiment de Catalunya
Xavier Gil

Xavier Gil

Full professor in Early Modern History
Early Modern History
Àngel Casals

Àngel Casals

Professor in Early Modern History
Early Modern History
