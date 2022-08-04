Universitat de Barcelona
Molecular Tumor Board 2021-22
Universitat de Barcelona

Molecular Tumor Board 2021-22

Dra. Laura Mezquita Perez
Dr. Aleix Prat Aparicio
Eva Paradell Salinas

Instructors: Dra. Laura Mezquita Perez

Intermediate level
Intermediate level
No previous experience necessary
35 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

0 quizzes, 25 assessments

Spanish
Subtitles: Spanish

There are 26 modules in this course

Cáncer de torax

What's included

2 videos1 reading

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de ovario

What's included

1 video1 reading

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de mama

What's included

1 video1 reading

What's included

1 video

What's included

1 video1 reading

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de piel

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer raro

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de mama metastásico

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de Ovario

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer hereditario

What's included

3 videos1 reading

Diagnóstico y abordaje de una neoplasia

What's included

1 video1 reading

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer genitourinario

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de piel

What's included

1 video1 reading

Biología molecular

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer Gástrico

What's included

1 video1 reading

The protein EGFR

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de mama

What's included

2 videos1 reading

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer ginecológico

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de piel

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer de mama y inmunoterapia

What's included

1 video1 reading

Cáncer del SNC

What's included

1 video1 reading

Dra. Laura Mezquita Perez
Universitat de Barcelona
Dr. Aleix Prat Aparicio
Universitat de Barcelona
Eva Paradell Salinas
Universitat de Barcelona
