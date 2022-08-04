Eva Paradell Salinas

COORDINACIÓN EJECUTIVA

Bio

Vocational assistant with 20+ years of experience providing support to Direction roles in American multinational enterprise information technology companies, pharmaceutical and public sector.

Courses

Molecular Tumor Board 2021-22

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder