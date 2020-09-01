Este curso nace en el seno del proyecto europeo (Erasmus, Acción K2 Capacity Building) TO INN From Tradition to Innovation in Teacher Training Institutions (573685-EPP-2016-1-ES-EPP KA2-CBHE-JP) https://www.toinn.org/ dirigido por la Dra. Alejandra Montané de la Universidad de Barcelona y en el que participan 22 instituciones de América Latina y Europa.
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INTRODUCCIÓN
NUEVOS ESCENARIOS DE ENSEÑANZA Y APRENDIZAJE
CARACTERÍSTICAS Y BENEFICIOS DE LAS METODOLOGÍAS PARA EL APRENDIZAJE COLABORATIVO EN LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR
MÉTODO DE CASOS
En general es un buen curso para empezar la búsqueda de nuevos campos. Me parece que ahora hay que arriesgarse a ponerlo en práctica y socializarlo con las ideas de otros docentes
Excelente curso, materiales muy útiles. Me parece destacable el que haya varias páginas y referencias para continuar consultando sobre los temas. Felicitaciones a los facilitadores
Excelente curso. Tiene una correcta cantidad de información distribuida en una adecuada cantidad de semanas que abarcan toda la temática. Muchas gracias a los docentes que elaboraron el curso.
Muy valioso para innovar en el aula universitaria, entendí que debo dejar de ser el Sol de la clase y lograr que los alumnos se vuelvan expertos en el tema, es enseñarles a aprender a aprender.
