A group of seven European partners from Catalonia, Belgium, and Wales worked together on the Erasmus+ funded ‘Think Global’ project on global competence. The project seeks to address the following research question through development and piloting of practical classroom activities: What is global competence, and how can it be learned effectively?
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INTRODUCTION: What is global competence, and how can it be learned effectively?
MODULE 1: Introduction to Global Education, Global Citizenship Education and Global Competence.
1. Introduction to Global Education,
MODULE 2. THE THEORICAL FRAMEWORK
2. THE THEORICAL FRAMEWORK: Overview of ‘ cross cultural’ theory on Global Competences
MODULE 3. METHODOLOGIES
3. METHODOLOGIES: Developing Global Competence programmes
