About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universitat de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

INTRODUCTION: What is global competence, and how can it be learned effectively?

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: Introduction to Global Education, Global Citizenship Education and Global Competence.

1 hour to complete
6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

MODULE 2. THE THEORICAL FRAMEWORK

1 hour to complete
6 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3. METHODOLOGIES

2 hours to complete
9 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder