What you will learn

  • Comprendre l'utilité des échelles préhospitalières pour l'identification de l'AVC avec occlusion des gros vaisseaux

  • Comprendre l'objectif de l'échelle RACE

  • Apprendre comment évaluer la gravité de l'AVC aigu soupçonné au niveau préhospitalier

  • Appliquer toutes les connaissances acquises pour améliorer les soins de ces patients  

Universitat de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Echelle RACE

Week 2

Module d’entrainement et de qualification au score RACE

TOP REVIEWS FROM ÉCHELLE RACE: DÉPISTAGE PRÉHOSPITALIER DE L’AVC IMPLIQUANT UNE OCCLUSION DE GROS VAISSEAUX CÉRÉBRAUX

