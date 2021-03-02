L'AVC est une urgence médicale qui dépend du temps. Dans l'AVC ischémique, le type d'AVC le plus courant, le premier objectif est de rétablir la circulation cérébrale par un traitement thrombolytique avec rTPA intraveineux et, s'il n'est pas efficace ou s'il existe des contre-indications médicales, par traitement endovasculaire. Dans l'AVC hémorragique, il existe également des traitements spécifiques qui peuvent améliorer son pronostic.
ÉCHELLE RACE: Dépistage préhospitalier de l’AVC impliquant une occlusion de gros vaisseaux cérébrauxUniversitat de Barcelona
Comprendre l'utilité des échelles préhospitalières pour l'identification de l'AVC avec occlusion des gros vaisseaux
Comprendre l'objectif de l'échelle RACE
Apprendre comment évaluer la gravité de l'AVC aigu soupçonné au niveau préhospitalier
Appliquer toutes les connaissances acquises pour améliorer les soins de ces patients
Montse Gorchs MolistCoordinator of the emergy medical services Stroke Working Group and member of the RACE Scale Working Group
Natalia Perez de la OssaNeurologist specialised in cerebrovascular disease. Principal Investigator (PI) in the RACE scale
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Echelle RACE
Module d’entrainement et de qualification au score RACE
Quizz video (lecture : le score RACE, comment ? / lecture : Echelle RACE : supports vidéo d’aide à la formation”)
très intéressant même pour une personne hors domaine médical
