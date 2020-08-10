About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Spanish
Universitat de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

INTRODUCCIÓN

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

ICTUS Y OPCIONES TERAPÉUTICAS

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

EL CÓDIGO ICTUS

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

ESCALA RACE

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM ATENCIÓN PREHOSPITALARIA DEL ICTUS AGUDO Y SELECCIÓN DE PACIENTES PARA TRATAMIENTO ENDOVASCULAR CON LA ESCALA RACE

