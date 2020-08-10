El ictus es una emergencia médica tiempo dependiente. En el ictus isquémico agudo, el primer objetivo es conseguir restablecer el flujo cerebral mediante tratamiento trombolítico con rTPA endovenoso o, en caso de oclusión de gran vaso cerebral, mediante tratamiento endovascular. En el ictus hemorrágico existen también tratamientos específicos que pueden mejorar su pronóstico.
Atención prehospitalaria del ictus agudo y selección de pacientes para tratamiento endovascular con la escala RACEUniversitat de Barcelona
About this Course
Instructors
Montse Gorchs MolistCoordinator of the emergy medical services Stroke Working Group and member of the RACE Scale Working Group
Natalia Perez de la OssaNeurologist specialised in cerebrovascular disease. Principal Investigator (PI) in the RACE scale
Offered by
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INTRODUCCIÓN
ICTUS Y OPCIONES TERAPÉUTICAS
EL CÓDIGO ICTUS
ESCALA RACE
Reviews
- 5 stars92.71%
- 4 stars6.79%
- 3 stars0.48%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ATENCIÓN PREHOSPITALARIA DEL ICTUS AGUDO Y SELECCIÓN DE PACIENTES PARA TRATAMIENTO ENDOVASCULAR CON LA ESCALA RACE
Muy buen curso. Me encanto que al final del curso pusieran ejemplos de casos clínicos y la evaluación de la escala
Excelente aproximación al ACV de manera prehospitalaria, la escala RACE una excelente herramienta y el curso es muy práctico. Recomendado para el área de la salud!
Excelente material, sencillo y muy práctico. Una escala que deberíamos emplear en el ámbito prehospitalario sin duda alguna
Excelente curso para profundizar un poco más en los conocimientos que adquirí en la universidad.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.