Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Security Engineering, Web Development, Internet, Security, Human Computer Interaction, Cryptography, History, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Computer Graphics, Architecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Computer Networking
4.8
(2.5k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Network Architecture, Mathematics, Computer Architecture, Application Development, Linear Algebra, Data Analysis, Internet, Computer Graphics, Data Analysis Software, Internet Of Things, Computer Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Other Programming Languages, Mobile Development, Software Engineering, Computer Networking, Interactive Design
3.9
(1.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Storage, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering, Finance, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, Cloud Platforms, BlockChain, Cryptography, Security Engineering, Software As A Service, Network Security, System Programming, Software Framework, Computer Programming, Software Architecture, DevOps, Computer Graphics, Interactive Design, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Networking, Cloud Computing
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months