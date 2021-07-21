JB
May 12, 2021
This course was very informative. I am thankful to Dr. Cabello for putting this course together and for offering it free to JHU students.
LM
Oct 7, 2021
I can't even begn to say how much I have learned. Outstanding course, lots to think about and Do.
By Ramon A•
Jul 21, 2021
The course is shallow, becoming borderline insulting in its shallowness from time to time. The structure of the quiz gave the sense that questions had been thrown together. I would point learners to other resources such as the excellent Crash Course on the history of race in the US, which is available for free on YouTube. I would not recommend this course.
By Max Z•
Jun 3, 2021
This was unacceptable as a course on BLM. For this to have been of any value at all, we needed guided discussion. The course amounts to 45 minutes of google searches and reading. The quizzes were a joke- one answer was "Right" and also "False" in a true/false setting. I'm embarrased that this course has the name of my institution on it. I'm glad to have done the additional reading, but wow, this needs to be reworked completely. Maybe it lacked funding? If so, this vitally important content should be well-funded by JHU. But as it stands, I can't believe what I just experienced.
By Andy T•
Sep 19, 2021
Not bad subject material or introduction, but superficial and not much content other than a collection of readings. Also some broken links, a few issues w/ perspective/bias as opposed to objective&analytical examination, and the discussion sections are not conducive to actual discussion (adding a peer review feature could help) or deeper examination. As is, I wouldn't be able to justify paying for it.
By Thomas B•
Oct 27, 2021
This course was okay, but was lacking substantive content. The cited sources were usually of poor quality, i.e., the popular media. This is disappointing, because there are free, high-quality sources on this subject, e.g., reports by Amnesty International and the UN.
By Linda M•
Oct 7, 2021
I can't even begn to say how much I have learned. Outstanding course, lots to think about and Do.
By laura l•
Oct 17, 2021
I now understand much more about the Black Lives Matter movement and the racism that led to the present moment. a very engaging and interesting course; which has helped me to grasp where we are today in terms of human and civil rights and the terrible impact of racist policy on all of us.
By Tristan C•
May 5, 2021
An excellent course! Instructive videos. Only quizzes are required to receive the certificate.
By David M•
May 20, 2021
Succinct yet easy-to-understand presentation of difficult materials. Well done!
By Earl S•
Apr 15, 2022
great
By Simon G•
Sep 30, 2021
The content was exceptional and well laid out.
I did not like the fact there was broken links from some of the readings, or that you needed to subscribe to some of the sites in order to read the articles.
By John T R•
Nov 2, 2021
A very informative and intersesting course