About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Rochester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 9 - Product Pricing With Monopoly Power

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 112 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 10 - Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 11 - The Market for Inputs

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 12 - Can Government Intervention Improve Market Outcomes?

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder