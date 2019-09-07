Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Power of Markets III: Input Markets and Promoting Efficiency by University of Rochester
About the Course
The final module of the Power of Markets course begins by further exploring firm behavior in imperfectly competitive market settings: how firms with monopoly power can increase profits through price discrimination; and the price-output combinations we can expect firms to select in cases of monopolistic competition and oligopoly. We will also analyze monopolies from an efficiency perspective and look at the effects of imperfect information on firm and consumer behavior. We will next turn to exploring input markets and what determines the demand for an input by a firm, an industry, and the overall market. We will also look at the factors that affect input supply and how the supply of an input interacts with demand to determinant input prices. We will use input market theory to analyze institutions and government policies such as the NCAA sports cartel, the minimum wage, Social Security, and immigration. Finally, we will address the concept of market efficiency and what government can do to promote it as well as how government intervention may diminish it....
By Wei Z
Sep 7, 2019
Dear Professor Mark Zupan,
Thank you very much for your great course, which has helped me to understand the theory and methodology of Economics deeply.
Best wishes.
Wei Zhu
By Roman B
Apr 19, 2017
The course that changes way of thinking. Thank you a lot for this.