Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

A bachelor is helpful, but not necessary.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Become a good economist that understands under which conditions an economic theory applies and can be used to inform evidence-based policy making

Skills you will gain

  • Earth Economics
  • Policy Development
  • Data Analysis
  • Policy Analysis
  • You will develop a good understanding about why we need Earth Economics in addition to traditional macroeconomics (nation-level) and microeconomics (individual and firm level
Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Earth economics: a new and necessary approach

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Accounting for fluctuations in the Earth economy

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Investment and Saving

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Government and the Earth Economy

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

