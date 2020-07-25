Chevron Left
After this course you will be an Earth Economist that can provide evidence-based advise on the best global policy. As an Earth Economist you will better understand the behavior and advice of economists, have become a better economist yourself and know where to find Earth's data and how to analyze these world observations. Our planet is too important: we need you to get engaged! Earth Economics offers a completely new angle to policy analysis by its focus on the truly global level and its empirical orientation on very recent data. Sustainability (environmental and related to the UN's SDGs), equality and heterodox (that is: non mainstream) views on the economy are important for an Earth Economist. Taking stock of emerging planet data and analyzing policies during and following the Global Crisis, Earth Economics provides both a topical introduction into basic economic tools and concepts as well as insights in highly relevant problems and recent developments in planet production, growth and governance. An important issue is the provision of global public goods. Earth Economics highlights the importance of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization....

By Dr T K K

Jul 25, 2020

It's a very informative course, very useful and we can follow the syllabus

By Charitendra V

Jul 13, 2020

Nice course, Thanks to Mr. Peter, the best thing is that Mr. Peter uses calculation only where it is useful.

By Alice Z

Jul 27, 2020

There is an unreality about this that is put aside as Earth as a closed society does not trade in any manner with Mars, moon, etc. BUT the fallacy, seems to be that the universe orbitals would trade without the use of people of some sort or another.

The other issue of concern is the presumption that these orbitals of the universe do not already exchange.

But he is fun to listen to ...

By Karolina

Dec 18, 2020

Interesting and informative course. I really liked it!

By Karinka P

May 10, 2022

cool!

