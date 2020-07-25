By Dr T K K•
Jul 25, 2020
It's a very informative course, very useful and we can follow the syllabus
By Charitendra V•
Jul 13, 2020
Nice course, Thanks to Mr. Peter, the best thing is that Mr. Peter uses calculation only where it is useful.
By Alice Z•
Jul 27, 2020
There is an unreality about this that is put aside as Earth as a closed society does not trade in any manner with Mars, moon, etc. BUT the fallacy, seems to be that the universe orbitals would trade without the use of people of some sort or another.
The other issue of concern is the presumption that these orbitals of the universe do not already exchange.
But he is fun to listen to ...
By Karolina•
Dec 18, 2020
Interesting and informative course. I really liked it!
By Karinka P•
May 10, 2022
cool!