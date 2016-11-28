About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Justice
  • Criminal Justice
  • International Law
  • Law
Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to this course

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete

The International Criminal Justice System: Core Concepts and Foundations

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The International Criminal Justice System: Justice Institutions and Procedures

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Trying Perpetrators

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 104 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Remedying Wrong and Look to the Future

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

