Carsten Stahn is Professor of International Criminal Law and Global Justice and Programme Director of the Grotius Centre for International Studies (The Hague). He has previously worked as Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law (2000-2003), as Legal Officer in Chambers of the International Criminal Court (2003-2007) and as Reader in Public International Law and International Criminal Justice at Swansea University. He obtained his PhD degree (summa cum laude) from Humboldt University Berlin after completing his First and Second State Exam in Law in Germany. He holds LL.M. degrees from New York University and Cologne/Paris I (Panthéon-Sorbonne).