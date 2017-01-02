International Law in Action explains the functions of each international court and tribunal present in The Hague, and it looks at how these institutions address contemporary problems. On the basis of selected cases, and through interviews with judges and lawyers, you will explore the role of these courts and tribunals and their potential to contribute to global justice.
- Justice
- Criminal Justice
- International Law
- Arbitration
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
An introduction to the International Courts and Tribunals in The Hague
Welcome to this first week in which we will enter the world of the international judiciary with you. We will discuss the evolution of international dispute settlement in our international legal order. The leading question is: why did people start thinking about creating international courts? We will also introduce the community of international courts present in The Hague today.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ)
This week we are going to explore the principle judicial organ of the United Nations—the International Court of Justice. This Court has dual functions as an institution that settles disputes between States, and as an advice giver within the UN system. We will explore the limitations that the Court faces in its fulfilment of these functions as well as its potential as an institution, particularly in the context of disputes involving the protection of the environment. From this week onwards, you will also be able to start working on the peer assignment. All relevant information with regard to the peer assignment can be find below. We look forward to reading how you view the future of the international courts and tribunals in The Hague!
The Arbitration of International Disputes
This week, we will explore the world of international arbitration. More specifically, we will focus on the Permanent court of arbitration, inter-state arbitration and investor-state arbitration. Through our videos, you will discover the history and characteristics of arbitration and you will understand how its functioning is impacted by the dynamics at play within the international and domestic societies. You will also come to realize the importance of public interests in the disputes settled through arbitration and you will learn how they are taken into account in international arbitration.
International Criminal Courts and Tribunals
This week examines a relatively new type of international courts, namely international criminal courts, with a focus on the ICC. We will discuss ongoing cases and debates, including sensitive issues such as the prosecution of sitting Heads of States. We will also inquire whether the international community is in need of a new dedicated international terrorism tribunal.
It was a great program. I appreciate so much the quality of education and also the professors of this course. In short, it was an amazing and unforgettable experience.
This course was extremely good. Course materials were very clear and concise, videos and interviews very helpful and informative. I'm very satisfied and thank you for all your contriboution!!
The course is rather interesting. However it is worth mentioning that the course is very initial introduction without detailed materials in the topic!
I loved this course. Videos are very clear and well structured that for me (with non-law degree) was very easy to follow and systemize my knowledge. Thank you very much.
