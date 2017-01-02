About this Course

12,362 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Justice
  • Criminal Justice
  • International Law
  • Arbitration
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(7,917 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

An introduction to the International Courts and Tribunals in The Hague

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The International Court of Justice (ICJ)

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Arbitration of International Disputes

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

International Criminal Courts and Tribunals

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL LAW IN ACTION: A GUIDE TO THE INTERNATIONAL COURTS AND TRIBUNALS IN THE HAGUE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder