Profile

Larissa van den Herik

Professor of Public International Law

    Bio

    Larissa van den Herik is professor of public international law at Leiden University. She is programme director of the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies, and programme director of the advanced LL.M. programme on Public International Law, with specializations in Peace, Justice and Development and International Criminal Law. She serves as general editor of the Leiden Journal of International Law (former Editor-in-Chief 2005-2013), and is general annotator for the Dutch general law journal Ars Aequi. She also holds the position of vice-chair of the Advisory Committee on Public International Law Issues to the Netherlands Government and has advised the government in that capacity, inter alia, on drones and cyber warfare. Her areas of research and expertise include international peace and security law with a focus on UN sanctions (see e.g. contribution to legal parts of the Watson reports on sanctions and due process of 2006, 2009, and 2012) and terrorism, international criminal law and particularly the law on genocide and crimes against humanity, the role of domestic courts and questions of corporate responsibility and natural resources. Her current research focuses on fact-finding in international law, specifically in conflict situations, and the role of commissions of inquiry.

    Courses

    International Law in Action: A Guide to the International Courts and Tribunals in The Hague

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder