Cecily Rose is an Assistant Professor of International Law at the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies, Leiden Law School, and a senior editor of the Leiden Journal of International Law. She previously worked as an associate legal officer at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and at the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Freetown, Sierra Leone. She also previously worked as an associate in the International Regulation and Compliance group of Steptoe & Johnson, LLP, in Washington, DC. Cecily holds a Ph.D. and an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge, a J.D. from Columbia Law School, and a B.A. (English) from Yale.