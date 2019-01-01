Profile

Cecily Rose

Assistant Professor of International Law

    Bio

    Cecily Rose is an Assistant Professor of International Law at the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies, Leiden Law School, and a senior editor of the Leiden Journal of International Law. She previously worked as an associate legal officer at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and at the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Freetown, Sierra Leone. She also previously worked as an associate in the International Regulation and Compliance group of Steptoe & Johnson, LLP, in Washington, DC. Cecily holds a Ph.D. and an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge, a J.D. from Columbia Law School, and a B.A. (English) from Yale.

    Courses

    International Law in Action: A Guide to the International Courts and Tribunals in The Hague

