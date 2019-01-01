Dr. Yannick Radi is an Assistant Professor of International Law at the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies of Leiden Law School. He is also a senior editor of the Leiden Journal of International Law. Dr. Radi previously was a Judge at the French National Court of Asylum and a consultant for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He holds a Ph.D. and an LL.M. from the European University Institute and an LL.M. from the University Paris II Panthéon-Assas. His areas of expertise include international investment law, arbitration, international dispute settlement, global economic governance and the history and theory of international law.