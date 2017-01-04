MV
Apr 28, 2019
It was good overview course about three main international courts in The Hague. The lectures were good structured and clear. Interviews were impressed and made international court practices "real".
AG
Nov 16, 2021
Excellent course. The material is well presented and explained. The course helps to structure known information and learn new information, which supports further research on the topics discussed.
By Shruti S R•
Jan 4, 2017
The course was extremely informative with a holistic perspective on the functioning of various international courts as well as special courts addressing international law issues.
By Alua M•
Jan 27, 2017
I loved this course. Videos are very clear and well structured that for me (with non-law degree) was very easy to follow and systemize my knowledge. Thank you very much.
By Yukti R B•
Dec 13, 2018
I loved the course material, it was very informative and my understanding of International Courts and Tribunals has definitely increased
By Victoria Z•
Aug 31, 2017
very good introduction to international law
By Kevin M M•
Mar 24, 2022
The expertise of the teachers, and their understanding of the subject matter, is what made the class a real treat to be in. My understanding of the topic grew, and greatly matured along with the complexity of the subject matter, and I'm in debt to the course staff, and professors who provided the articles, and toolkit needed to further my understanding. As of late my entreaties to be nominated to the Hague Court, as an associate justice, to my countries leadership, in the United States of America, have been replied to via e-mail, and I too look forward to the day that we as Americans can work together an order to bring a more prosperous country to fruition. Thank You.
By HyejinGo•
Aug 3, 2017
It was helpful for me who does not have any basic and general idea of international law and international courts in the world. One of the decent points in this course is that there are several legal cases introduced to the class takers with simple descriptions. It would be not enough to understand whole process of the cases one by one because the running time of the each video is not that long. In this place, it would be better to give more information regarding legal terminologies under the video. Thank you so much to provide such a great course to everyone for free.
By Kwame A•
Jan 11, 2017
The fact that knowledgeable people have put together such a programme is a very high score. Secondly the rate and pace at which the videos and lecture notes have put together and presented is a high score. The supplementary readers, some of which can be downloaded and studied at oe's own pace is very laudable. The end of week test is well structured and no matter how you might have read and viewed the videos, one still need some time to grasp everything. The end of course examinations recieve very high score from me
By Ann H•
Feb 21, 2018
This course is getting really interesting. It´s my first one on this page and the videos and readings are really good and helpfull. They explain in an easy way all the concepts. The readings of the creation of the international courts and the evolution of some of them reflected on conferences are really interesting. This course is perfect for law students that are curious or want to learn more about international courts. Well done and thank you!
By Andreea P•
Jun 14, 2020
The course was extremely helpful to understand the rationale behind the creation of international courts and tribunals. I really enjoyed the interplay between history, the evolution of international law and the examples of different cases brought before the courts. The interviews with practitioners are very helpful to better understand how cases are decided. I recommend this course for anyone who likes studying International Law!
By La S T•
Sep 30, 2017
This course was well-paced, interesting, and highly informative for someone who is new to international law and the roles of international courts. I recommend this class to folks who are looking to learn more about the different international courts, their roles, their challenges, and the rough outline of important elements of the progression of international law in the past century or so.
By Swati M•
Jun 18, 2021
The Course is extremely well designed for beginners to the field of international law. More video lectures were definitely a plus with a lot of cases to keep them interesting! Even the reading material suggested in the course is very informative and easy to understand! Questions in between the video lectures assured us that we are understanding correctly! Highly recommend this course.
By Annesha K G•
Feb 7, 2016
Excellent course. Instructors are design this course very efficiently. One has not to review course materials for the second time & before giving "Final examination", if a little attention paid at the first occasion. Thank you very much Coursera & University of Leiden. Looking forward to do more law courses with you. Thanks again.
By Spandan M•
May 25, 2020
It is a great course as it enables a lot of information about international law and courts to be passed on to the learners in a very simple and effective manner. Moreover, the interview particularly adds deeper insight into the workings of these institutions. This is a must-do course for people interested in international law.
By Barbara A W•
Feb 1, 2016
As a student of Criminal Justice and Law in the US, this course was very different from my other work. I found it very interesting and learned a great deal about how law and legal issues are handled around the world. The instructors did a great job, the course was well put together. Thanks for a new and exciting experience.
By Roderick M•
Apr 20, 2017
Great Course! I would love to take a specialization of international law, sort of like a Master of International Law certificate (MILC) rather than a LLM which is an official degree title from many universities. International Law in Action should be the first two course needed to complete the International Law Specialization.
By Georgiana C•
Sep 14, 2019
A dynamic course in which we are able to delve into the realm of international law. The weekly lectures are clear and explained thoroughly. The course also provides recorded interviews with professionals in the field of international law, which provides a unique insight. I highly recommended this course.
By Alexander C•
Jan 3, 2022
This was a great course to learn more about the international law regime in the Hague. I highly enjoyed the course contents. I found the special interviewer's with key figures in the international courts to be very fascinating. The examinations were very manageable. This is a terrific course!
By RHoltzhausen•
Oct 16, 2016
This course is very informative and gives the student a very good understanding of the International Courts and Tribunal in The Hague. I will definitely recommend this course for any person who has an interest in International Courts or who wish to pursue a career in International Law.
By Samarth K•
Feb 2, 2017
Brilliantly constructed course which gives you the overview over the working of the International Courts in a Bird's eye perspective. Impressive faculty and presentation of data, as well as informative interviews with other relevant personnel of the International Chambers.
By Alice•
Dec 18, 2017
This course allows you to get acquainted with international law. The course broadens the horizons, allows you to listen to interviews with judges of international courts! It is interesting to learn a lot of new information that will come in handy in the future!
By Michael M S•
Aug 29, 2017
This is an excellent course; thorough and comprehensive made possible by competent presenters. Thank you very much for a rewarding experience. I have a better understanding of the functions and design of the courts and the PCA in the Hague. Thank you again.
By Carlo•
May 1, 2017
Great course. It is well structured, comprehensive, the lecturers are very clear and the interviews with members of the respective courts are very interesting (it's great to have an inside look!) If you're interested in the topic you won't be disappointed.
By Iliana G•
Feb 19, 2016
Thoroughly enjoyed this course and learned a lot! Wonderful tutors, clear and in-depth explanations and well-delivered lectures, very informative and engaging course content. Pleased to have chosen it as my first online learning course.
Thank you.
By Aimara P C•
Mar 10, 2020
Es un excelente curso, con clases muy bien estructuradas y materiales adicionales que complementan el contenido de los videos. Es un material valioso que brinda herramientas para conocer a fondo cada uno de los aspectos que se tratan cada semana.
By Deisy M V N•
May 13, 2017
A really good course. The content, the teachers, the interviews. Very informative and concrete. You learn a lot of facts, concepts, differences, and the most important, this course approach you to a very critique way to see the things.