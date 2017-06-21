RR
Aug 1, 2017
This course is a wonderful eye open for the sack of world peace.Even those who would be potential criminals in international criminal law are made to think twice before they could commit an offence.
CB
Dec 29, 2019
This course provides sufficient knowledge and learning in investigating and prosecuting international crimes. Learning videos and reading materials provided are very substantial.
By Ericka B•
Jun 21, 2017
Very informative course with comprehensive tools and valuable interviews and dialogue with relevant experts in the field of international law!
By Rebecca G•
Jul 20, 2019
Brilliant for someone who wants to go into international law. The content is amazing and moves at a reasonable pace. The interviews conduct for this course were inspiring!
By Nabil A•
Dec 13, 2019
I think this course is very necessary. In order to stop the culture of impunity in the crime of genocide. And war crime. And crimes against humanity. . Finally, I say that the supervisors of this course deserve respect and appreciation
By Mateus M R•
Jul 16, 2017
Another excellent course by the Leiden University, which effectively immerses the student in the structure of the ICC. The teacher is very charismatic and the supporting material is very good.
By Chris J B B•
Dec 29, 2019
By Domagoj V•
Jan 4, 2017
Comprehensive yet respectful amount of gained knowledge within anyone's grasp. Just few clicks away from very valuable knowledge source.
By Teresa C•
Mar 26, 2018
Excellent course! Very interesting and complete. Thank you very much for putting it in the platform and the opportunity to learn.
By Daniya S•
Oct 13, 2020
thank you coursera for giving me this great opportunity to learn international law in action. its really a graet course
By Ramesh C A•
Oct 16, 2021
Leiden, Oxford, Harvard and UCL, Belgium are top names when it comes to legal education. This was my second course in the three part course series and I must admire the extremely high quality of the course. The passing bar is set at 80% and unless one really does justice to the course one would not quality. I watched many of the videos twice and made a summary of every video I watched as well as every reading that was required or recommended. It helped in revision just before the exam. Overall, I am thoroughly impressed and delighted. I would like to add that the course can be further improved. Right now all the course content consists of professors giving lectures - it can be enhanced by using relevant graphics and animation as used in some animated summaries and some videos on youtube. I feel it can further enhance the quality of the course.
By Kevin M M•
Mar 24, 2022
The expertise of the teachers, and their understanding of the subject matter, is what made the class a real treat to be in. My understanding of the topic grew, and greatly matured along with the complexity of the subject matter, and I'm in debt to the course staff, and professors who provided the articles, and toolkit needed to further my understanding. As of late my entreaties to be nominated to the Hague Court, as an associate justice, to my countries leadership, in the United States of America, have been replied to via e-mail, and I too look forward to the day that we as Americans can work together an order to bring a more prosperous country to fruition. Thank You.
By NDEREYIMANA J•
Nov 1, 2020
Ce cours est très bien organisé, il donne toutes les notions, la théorie et la pratique du droit pénal international, des mécanismes de poursuites des auteurs des crimes internationaux (Crime de guerre, crime de génocide, crime contre l'humanité). Il permet de comprendre le cheminement du procès devant la Cours et donne les éléments nécessaires pour définir et identifier ces différents crimes. C'est un cours très bien documenté, dispensé dans une pédagogie et méthodologie bien adéquate, fournissant une jurisprudence actualisée, et une expertise des praticiens hors du commun.
By María T•
Oct 10, 2021
The course was superb, particularly the interviews at the end of each module. The reading material and extra videos were a good complement. The lectures were very clear. Thank you very much for upgrade and broader my knowledge about proceeding in International Criminal Law. Hoping this contributes to my intention in being part of the ICC.
By Joseph J•
Jul 10, 2021
Course was a great introduction to the International Criminal Court and various aspects of international law. The course materials went well beyond the videos (which were well done) to include resources from various sources. The course load is somewhat demanding, so I suggest expecting to spend 6-10 hours per week on the course.
By Guillermo P•
Dec 18, 2017
Fantastic program. Please continue the series. I want to learn more about the process. I would appreciate if you can recommend additional literature on the topic. Your program has increase my interest and passion for International Law which I would like to merge with my original formal education. Your efforts are inspirational.
By Aditia B S•
Apr 11, 2020
This second grade of International Law in Action from Leiden University MOOC is still cool!!! It east to understand what happened on International Criminal Justice and particularly on ICC!!! Hope there are another MOOC from Leiden relating about International Law. Good job!
By Tonderai T M•
Apr 17, 2021
Expertly delivered course which addressed a very complex system of law in a methodical and concise way. The assessments were challenging and demanded sufficient engagement with the prescribed sources and videos and academic rigor in answering the questions.
By Catty A•
Apr 13, 2020
Excellent course! It's a great way of understanding in depth how International criminal law works. It also includes interviews with people that work in the field, and that can offer an insight of the everyday functioning and challenges. Highly recommended!
By RTS S•
Mar 9, 2017
Wonderful course I have ever taken. THIS is graet efford by the University ..vermuch userfriendly.I recoment all the learners who wannts to know much on ICc and criminal law must be follow this coure.Higly recomond.
Regards.
Sasantha sameera
Sri Lanka
By ROBERT R R•
Aug 2, 2017
By Mira L•
Jun 18, 2019
The course was very informative and well structured. I was pleased with the level of difficulty and detail. The course isn't designed for just anyone interested in the topic but is more in depth.
By Francesca C•
Jan 14, 2022
Very well-structured. It has been very emotional to take part in the interviews with the various members of the ICC. Thank you Professor Stahn for how you have managed this course!
By Deleted A•
Mar 31, 2021
I thank you a lot. It was great. Meanwhile, I ask you to make it possible for the coursetakers to build a connection between themselves. Connections of a lawyer are the power.
By Daniil B•
Apr 7, 2020
Very interesting, useful and deep course of International Criminal Law. The course may be a bit hard for a beginners, but it gives you a ton of knowledges.
By Diego R V A•
Apr 14, 2019
Grateful to the University and its professors. A very detailed course and supported by excellent videos, lectures and documentary references.
By Rodrigo A R G•
Jan 10, 2020
Perfect option wether to prepare yourself for a more in-depth program or to review and keep updated in new developments on the field.