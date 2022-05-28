About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • American Law
  • Justice
  • Environmental Protection
  • Social Media
  • Stakeholder Analysis
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Use the Courts

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Communicate across Platforms

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Connect to Power

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

