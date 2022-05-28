In Take Action, you will learn four strategies for transforming your activist work into policy change. First, we'll explore how to use the courts to mobilize constituents, raise awareness, gain information, and change the law. Second, we'll analyze the benefits of communicating your message across platforms and review a case study in cross-platform communication of a criminal justice reform message in the U.S. Third, we'll examine how to connect to power through stakeholder analysis and issue framing. Fourth, we'll appraise the benefits of working locally to generate wins, gain knowledge, and create meaningful change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This section will offer an overview the course and some of the key concepts that we use to talk about policymaking. It will also introduce the Connected Stakeholder Model as a way to understand how advocates can influence policymakers.
Use the Courts
In this module we'll learn why the courts matter and how to use them, and then we'll look at the specific case of how courts get used to change policy related to the environment.
Communicate across Platforms
This module talks about the importance of reaching diverse audiences with your message and using different communication platforms to reach different audiences.
Connect to Power
This module helps teach how to identify important stakeholders, how to frame our issue in ways that they will understand and support, and how to spread our policy issues to diverse audiences.
