Course 5 discusses policies in four areas: housing, education, healthcare, and immigration, with an optional fifth module in child protection. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
Describe the structures of US policy in each of the course’s domains: Housing, schools, healthcare, immigration and child protection
Explain the issues involved in developing policy in each of the course’s domains: Housing, schools, healthcare, immigration and child protection
Identify the challenges for US policy each of the course’s domains: Housing, schools, healthcare, immigration and child protection
Honors: Develop a policy memo for to demonstrate the learner's professional capacity to professionally interpret finding to decision makers.
- Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
- distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
- differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
- Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
- develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Housing and Education
Housing and education are vital needs for families and individuals. This module will describe the current programs and tensions in the US housing and education system. The module begins with a review of tax expenditures as a significant component of US social policy
Understanding healthcare delivery in the U.S.
Health care is a permanent state of transition because of new discoveries, population changes and service delivery changes. The learner will distinguish the forces that shape the US health care system and the tensions in the system that lead to conflicting solutions.
ACA, Medicare, and Medicaid
The US has three major health care programs: the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid. The learner will learn the underlying structure of each of the systems and will probe the debate surrounding each program
Immigration
Since the original encounter between the western and eastern hemispheres, immigration has been a major economic and social force. The learner will examine the US history of immigration and the current structures of the immigration system. The module will appraise the current immigration debates and critique various reform proposals
It has a great outline with direct to the point facts. Making much easier to juggle a busy schedule willing a degree or certificate .
I learnt what is the social policy and how it works and why it needs to be in working.
Very informative, particularly when we look at the history of our country's development in these areas.
About the Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
In the U.S., social policy accounts for two-thirds of government spending. Knowing how policies are constructed, what values underlie them, and how they succeed or fail makes everyone more effective at work or in their civic role. This specialization includes an HONORS track in which learners will complete a professional social policy analysis.
