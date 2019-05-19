About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the structures of US policy in each of the course’s domains: Housing, schools, healthcare, immigration and child protection

  • Explain the issues involved in developing policy in each of the course’s domains: Housing, schools, healthcare, immigration and child protection

  • Identify the challenges for US policy each of the course’s domains: Housing, schools, healthcare, immigration and child protection

  • Honors: Develop a policy memo for to demonstrate the learner's professional capacity to professionally interpret finding to decision makers.

Skills you will gain

  • Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
  • distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
  • differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
  • Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
  • develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
Course 5 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Housing and Education

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Understanding healthcare delivery in the U.S.

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

ACA, Medicare, and Medicaid

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Immigration

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization

Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners

