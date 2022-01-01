- Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
- distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
- differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
- Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
- develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Social Welfare Policy for Practitioners & Citizens. For health practitioners, educators, social service providers: anyone who works with people or votes
Offered By
What you will learn
Compare historical, intellectual and cross-national perspectives on the size, structure and outcomes of U.S. social policy
Demonstrate knowledge of U.S. social welfare policy and its economic, social, and political contexts, in order to be an engaged citizen
Differentiate the various levels and structures of public benefits, and the social justice impact on people receiving them
Formulate skills in social policy implementation in order to be more effective in professional practice
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
ALL learners will engage with the video lectures and use quizzes to confirm their understanding of U.S. social policy and their skills at navigating policy programs.
HONORS learners will read course-related articles and write a summary and critique in response to each reading. These writing assignments will prepare the HONORS learner to deliver policy-related material in their professional work. Over the sequence, HONORS learners will research a social policy issue, complete a policy analysis, and write and present a professional policy memo based on their research. These research and writing skills will not only enhance the professional capacities they bring to their job but also prepare HONORS learners for masters-level study in social policy if they wish to pursue a graduate degree.
A basic understanding of US government. Concerns about the needs of fellow residents. Interest in understanding the US social policy system
A basic understanding of US government. Concerns about the needs of fellow residents. Interest in understanding the US social policy system
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
US Social Services Compared
In all nations, social policy is a very large public investment. Course 1 will explore the size, structure, and outcomes of U.S. social policy and compare this policy to those of similar developed countries. The course will also probe the values this policy represents and the values debate regarding about how big our welfare state should be— in other words, how much of our education, housing, health, income support, and social services the government should supply and how much individuals should supply for themselves. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
US Social Services: Where did they come from?
The course probes the formation of social policy in the United States from its very first cultural and religious roots. Starting with the transition from hunter-gatherer groups to agrarian villages, the course will examine the passage of the Poor Laws that shaped social policy through the colonial period until the beginnings of the 20th century, when the challenge of making the industrial city livable gave rise to the development of the welfare state. As part of this transformation, the provider of social welfare shifted from the local community to the state to the federal government. The course ends with an exploration of the debate regarding the role of government in the late 20th century: should it foster entitlements or self-sufficiency? This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
Poverty & Population: How Demographics Shape Policy
This course has four modules, or foci. The first is to understand the categories of social welfare—populations, income, earnings, and assets— and some related concepts that play a very large role in shaping policy decisions: unemployment, inflation, and the minimum wage. The second deals with the central institution of social welfare—the labor market, which largely determines how many resources a person has. The labor market also establishes hierarchy, both through meritocracy and through categories of privilege. The third is poverty: the differing ways we define who is poor, and how effective U.S. anti-poverty efforts have been. The final module looks directly at federal decision making, the political organization of ideas, the structure of U.S. government, and the legislative process that shapes much of our social policy. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
Social Services for Families, Seniors and Those with Disabilities
Course 4 discusses four populations: families, poor families, people with disabilities, and people as they age. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
Offered by
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
