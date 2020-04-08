This course has four modules, or foci. The first is to understand the categories of social welfare—populations, income, earnings, and assets— and some related concepts that play a very large role in shaping policy decisions: unemployment, inflation, and the minimum wage. The second deals with the central institution of social welfare—the labor market, which largely determines how many resources a person has. The labor market also establishes hierarchy, both through meritocracy and through categories of privilege. The third is poverty: the differing ways we define who is poor, and how effective U.S. anti-poverty efforts have been. The final module looks directly at federal decision making, the political organization of ideas, the structure of U.S. government, and the legislative process that shapes much of our social policy. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
This course is part of the Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Understand the the US population: age, family structure, education and race/ethnicity to interpret where US social policy is being pushed.
Explain poverty & inequality in the US that results in differing levels of privilege, and opportunity to address the needs of those left behind
Describe the policy process – legislative, executive, judicial and voluntary – to act to improve US social policy
Honors: Report on research of practices on the ground in preparation for a professional policy analysis.
- - Distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
- - Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
- - Develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
- - Differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
- - Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
Populations, income, poverty and policy
This module will remind the reader of basic social welfare concepts: population variables, earning, income, assets as well as inflation, unemployment and the minimum wage.
Causes of Poverty and Discrimination
This module will probe the most important social welfare programs in moderns societies, the workplace and will evaluate who is advantaged and who is disadvantaged and why
Gender, Race and oppression
In this module, the learner will differentiate the different measures of poverty, understand the significance of measuring poverty and question the place of various demographic groups in their relative poverty
Formulating social policy in the U.S.
In this module, the learner will review the US Government structure and process and explain how policies are formulated using the legislative structure.
Highly informative and skill enhancing course on demographic considerations in policy development
Very insightful, well-organized, and interesting guest speakers. Overall an experience I would recommend!
It was a great learning and easy to understand. The reading materials were so helpful. I will choose more courses related to development and planning.
Very well done. I gained solid base knowledge from this course.
About the Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
In the U.S., social policy accounts for two-thirds of government spending. Knowing how policies are constructed, what values underlie them, and how they succeed or fail makes everyone more effective at work or in their civic role. This specialization includes an HONORS track in which learners will complete a professional social policy analysis.
