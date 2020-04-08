About this Course

4,739 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the the US population: age, family structure, education and race/ethnicity to interpret where US social policy is being pushed.

  • Explain poverty & inequality in the US that results in differing levels of privilege, and opportunity to address the needs of those left behind

  • Describe the policy process – legislative, executive, judicial and voluntary – to act to improve US social policy

  • Honors: Report on research of practices on the ground in preparation for a professional policy analysis.

Skills you will gain

  • - Distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
  • - Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
  • - Develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
  • - Differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
  • - Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Populations, income, poverty and policy

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Causes of Poverty and Discrimination

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Gender, Race and oppression

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Formulating social policy in the U.S.

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POVERTY & POPULATION: HOW DEMOGRAPHICS SHAPE POLICY

View all reviews

About the Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization

Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder