Course 1 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the development of the welfare state across developed nations distinguishing choices made in education, health or pensions

  • Evaluate the structures of the US welfare state to explain US choices in education, health or pensions of those seeking aid.

  • Differentiate the public and private welfare state to interpret structures of education, health or pensions to those seeking services

  • Honors: Summarize and critique readings to professionally interpret them. Identify a topic to a professional memo.

Skills you will gain

  • - Distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
  • - Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
  • - Develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
  • - Differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
  • - Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
Course 1 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Social Policy and the Welfare State

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Social Policy Structure

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Comparing U.S. Social Policy with Europe: Investment & Effects

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Does the Welfare State Enrich Us of Impoverish Us?

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

