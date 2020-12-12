In all nations, social policy is a very large public investment. Course 1 will explore the size, structure, and outcomes of U.S. social policy and compare this policy to those of similar developed countries. The course will also probe the values this policy represents and the values debate regarding about how big our welfare state should be— in other words, how much of our education, housing, health, income support, and social services the government should supply and how much individuals should supply for themselves. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy.
Describe the development of the welfare state across developed nations distinguishing choices made in education, health or pensions
Evaluate the structures of the US welfare state to explain US choices in education, health or pensions of those seeking aid.
Differentiate the public and private welfare state to interpret structures of education, health or pensions to those seeking services
Honors: Summarize and critique readings to professionally interpret them. Identify a topic to a professional memo.
- - Distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
- - Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
- - Develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
- - Differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
- - Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Social Policy and the Welfare State
In this module, you will develop an understanding of the domains, values, and expenditures of the U.S. welfare state.
Social Policy Structure
In this module, you will explore the domains of the US welfare state and differentiate the floor, platform and safety net components
Comparing U.S. Social Policy with Europe: Investment & Effects
This module will compare US and comparable western nations in a country's approach to education, health care and income stability. The module will address the relative place of the US in the structure of it welfare state.
Does the Welfare State Enrich Us of Impoverish Us?
In this module, we will explain the size, structure and outcomes of US social policy when compared with comparable developed nations and to differentiate the conservative approaches to social welfare
The quality of the content is good for an introductory course. The high amount of typos in the slides is distracting when you're trying to take notes.
It is very true encouraging step to enhance educational skills and knowledge by doing this course.
I have a greater understanding of the State Welfare system.
Excellent Course! Better than the one I took on-campus for my MSW at another institution.
In the U.S., social policy accounts for two-thirds of government spending. Knowing how policies are constructed, what values underlie them, and how they succeed or fail makes everyone more effective at work or in their civic role. This specialization includes an HONORS track in which learners will complete a professional social policy analysis.
