For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.

Courses and Specializations

Construction Management
Construction Management Specialization

Financial Engineering and Risk Management
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization

First Principles of Computer Vision
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization

Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization

Ali Hirsa

Ali Hirsa

Professor of Professional Practice
Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research
Garud Iyengar

Garud Iyengar

Tang Family Professor
Industrial Engineering and Operations Research Department
Ibrahim Odeh, Ph.D., MBA

Ibrahim Odeh, Ph.D., MBA

Instructor, Department of Civil Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, Columbia University
Director of Research and Founder, Global Leaders in Construction Management
Jeffrey Sachs

Jeffrey Sachs

Director, Earth Institute; Quetelet Professor of Sustainable Development; Professor of Health Policy and Management
John Robertson

John Robertson

Policy Lecturer
School of Social Work, Columbia University in New York City
Martin Haugh

Martin Haugh

Associate Professor of Practice
Industrial Engineering & Operations Research
Michael E. Sobel

Michael E. Sobel

Professor
Department of Statistics
Perry G Mehrling

Perry G Mehrling

Professor
Economics, Barnard College
Rita Kukafka

Rita Kukafka

Associate Professor
Biomedical Informatics
Shree Nayar

Shree Nayar

T. C. Chang Professor
Computer Science
Yannis Tsividis

Yannis Tsividis

Charles Batchelor Professor of Electrical Engineering
Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science
