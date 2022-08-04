About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

no requirements

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to approach admissions processes to institutions of higher education

  • Consider the factors which make a college a right fit

Skills you will gain

  • Essay Writing
  • Financing your education
  • interviewing
  • Intentional decision-making
Instructor

Offered by



Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Module 1: Welcome to AHE

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 10 readings
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 2: Intentional Decision-Making

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 25 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Module 3: Choosing a Right-Fit College

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 22 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 4: The College Application Process

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 68 min), 29 readings, 1 quiz

