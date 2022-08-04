Prepare to transition to college using intentional decision-making. Aimed at active duty service members and veterans, with this course you will learn about the college admission process, including financial aid, to help you choose a right-fit college.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
no requirements
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn how to approach admissions processes to institutions of higher education
Consider the factors which make a college a right fit
Skills you will gain
- Essay Writing
- Financing your education
- interviewing
- Intentional decision-making
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Module 1: Welcome to AHE
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 10 readings
4 hours to complete
Module 2: Intentional Decision-Making
4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 25 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Module 3: Choosing a Right-Fit College
4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 22 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Module 4: The College Application Process
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 68 min), 29 readings, 1 quiz
