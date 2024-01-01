Born in Quantico, Virginia, Beth grew up in a Marine Corps family and was raised around the world, living for periods of time in Hawaii, Germany, and Korea. Professionally, Beth has worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, for several non-profits, as a consultant, and on staff at major universities throughout the United States, including Colgate University, Princeton University, and the University of Southern California. Prior to joining the Center for Veteran Transition and Integration (CVTI) at Columbia University, Beth worked most recently as Executive Director of the non-profit Service to School (S2S) and, previous to that, directed the Marine Corps Leadership Scholar Program (LSP), both of which assisted transitioning service members and veterans with admission to undergraduate and graduate programs. Beth serves or has served on a number of advisory boards including the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Advisory Committee on Education (VACOE), George W. Bush Institute's Veteran Higher Education Task Force, Posse Veterans Program and PsychArmor. Beth co-authored an article published in Forbes online on issues around higher education in the veteran space and has been interviewed for her insights by the NY Times, the NY Post and Military.com. Beth is a nationally recognized speaker on college access and transition issues faced by service members and veterans. Working with College Promise Campaign and ETS, Beth co-authored “Depicting the Ecosystems of Support and Financial Sustainability for Five College Promise Populations” published by Wiley Publications. Beth has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia and a Master of Arts degree from Stanford University.