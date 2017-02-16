The Age of Sustainable Development" gives students an understanding of the key challenges and pathways to sustainable development - that is, economic development that is also socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.
The Age of Sustainable DevelopmentColumbia University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Energy
- Sustainable Energy
- Urban Planning
- Environmental Protection
Offered by
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Materials
Information about the general course structure and reading list can be found here.
What is Sustainable Development?
Professor Sachs provides an overview of the challenges the world faces, and introduces the topic of sustainable development.
Inequality Around the World
Professor Sachs delves into the reasons for and the measurements of inequality between and within countries.
A Short History of Economic Development
Professor Sachs provides a history of economic development, starting with the Industrial Revolution and ending with the current state of modern economic growth.
The History of Inequality
Professor Sachs analyzes the intersecting roles of various factors that contribute to some countries advancing while others do not.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.20%
- 4 stars15.36%
- 3 stars2.29%
- 2 stars0.79%
- 1 star0.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE AGE OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
I am working in low middle income country as an expat environmental engineer. This course has helped me to understand relations between institutions and set up better relations with them.
Prof. Sachs explains the topics wonderfully and I like his clear accent. It was very comfortable to comprehend and that kept me hooked to this course. Visuals and graphics were also attractive.
Really good course as introduction to Sustainable development, includes main concepts and history require to have a general understanding of the subject. Very good examples and tests
I learnt the true meaning of sustainable development across the 3 dimensions of People, Planet and Profit. Highly enriching and insightful. Kudos to Prof Sachs to make the course so engaging.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.