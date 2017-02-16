About this Course

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Energy
  • Sustainable Energy
  • Urban Planning
  • Environmental Protection
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Materials

1 hour to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete

What is Sustainable Development?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Inequality Around the World

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

A Short History of Economic Development

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The History of Inequality

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 80 min)

