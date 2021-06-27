AA
Jun 1, 2020
Very informative and detailed. Prof. Sachs covers all aspects of sustainable development in detail. Though the course was designed in 2013 hence does not cover the latest development to SDGs to date.
LG
May 18, 2017
This course was perfect for those wanting to explore the world of development, broad enough to include all interlinked themes, with sufficient reading materials to spark one's specializing interests.
By Rama T•
Jun 27, 2021
This course is absolutely wonderful and Mr Sachs is a fabulous instructor. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and definitely expanded my understanding of the environment and where we stand on sustainability. I cannot say enough about the course content, really! My cribs, and judging by the forums it appears everyone faced these issues, is that the course is outdated and needs a refresh. Several links that appear during the course (i.e. in the weekly tests) often take you to updated content while the question is linked to an earlier year or some other content altogether. I would suggest using Google wisely to hit upon the right content or trawl through the discussion forums where a mentor might have added the right link. I must commend the mentors too who respond promptly and efficiently. Another bit I wasn't aware of is that there is no certificate so in case that is your agenda, then I would suggest hop across to
https://www.edx.org/course/age-of-sustainable-development-2 where one can avail of a certificate and I believe the SDGS are updated as well. ( And I hope the links are updated as well). Do take this course, you will not regret it and Jeffrey D. Sachs is really, really good!
By Katrīna A•
Jul 26, 2017
The course was very interesting and relevant but a lot of data is outdated, some links are not working or have been changed. I would advise to review the course according to the latest developments.
By Arielle D•
May 25, 2019
Very interesting but all links were not updated resulting in the impossibility to answer correctly to some of the quizzes.
By Catherine H•
Feb 22, 2018
This is the best Coursera course I have taken for its breadth of content knowledge and also the clarify in which Prof Sachs taught and organized it. Truly meaningful and great learning experience.
By TaImoor H•
Sep 25, 2019
The course is really helpful to understand the sustainable development and challenges the world is facing is explained in very systematic manner. the statistical representations were very helpful.
By Frederica C•
Sep 4, 2017
I appreciated the variety of areas approached and the comprehensive analysis made. I liked that Prof. Sachs repeated some of the key information throughout the videos and course. It was very interesting that so many of the quiz questions were linked to different data websites - it introduced me different websites and interesting data I wouldn't know about.
However, I did not appreciate the US-centered approach in many of the subjects. Most of all, the course is outdated by a few years and there is no real effort to get it up-to-date: from links to websites that don't work (in quizzes) and either no alternative is given in the forums or the tutors simply refer to an alternative link without it being updated in the actual quizz; one whole week on SDGs that is focused solely on the preparation and proposals for SDGs - considering they have been adopted and are now in place, it would be essential to, at least, have an additional video on it.
By Ambika A•
Jun 2, 2020
By Josh B•
Mar 6, 2019
Some of the links and corresponding charts are not working. like that of the questions related to vizhub. Or the WHO data. It would also appear that many of such questions relate to old data that is no longer available and should be updated. Thanks!
By victor m m m•
Mar 1, 2020
This course is awesome! Unfortunately: (i) soma data in the reference webpages is new and does not correspond to what is asked in the weekly exams; (ii) some webpages do not exist anymore; and (iii) the SDGs (as oposed to the MDGs) imply (I think) that some of the information herein should be treated differently. Do not regreat in anyway the effort and time put in this.
By L.G. Y•
Nov 6, 2020
Although the course was very interesting. sadly it has not been updated apparently so a number of links shown not functioning. often unable to complete the quiz so have to spend lots extra time finding resources required
By Hubert B Q•
Jan 10, 2019
The course is presented in very organized manner. I like the quizzes where there are links to various knowledge/data-rich sites, although some sites reflected "Pages Not Found".
However, some items need to be updated to adapt to SDG 2030.
Better, if the course issues certificate of completion credentials for paying students.
By Abshir H S•
Mar 21, 2018
I am very happy to complete The age of sustainable development and succeeded to pass the final exam grade 86.3% and i will continues other online Subjects.
Warm Regards,
Abshir Hussein Said
By Jesse A G•
Mar 21, 2020
The Age of Sustainable Development: Economy, Policy, and Environment.
Great course, highly recommend.
By Ankur K•
Feb 17, 2019
Through this course, I have come to understand the challenge of sustainable development facing us today. I found this course to be highly informative. It has great lectures and lots of useful resources. Although this course was made before the actual SDGs were decided upon, it still is extremely useful as it gives the context to the build up of the actual goals. I recommend this course to everyone, from those curious about the topic to those who are involved in the field in their everyday practice. Loved it!
By Aslam K•
Feb 11, 2019
Its a wonderful course to setup the concepts, theories and data behind the imperative for change. Very well taught by Prof Sachs. Its a little dated in some areas (like there are now 17 SDGs not the 10 proposed by the SDSN as indicated in the course. Some links for the tests are broken, and some such drawbacks. But overall a fantastic course.
By Netty•
Dec 17, 2018
Learnt a lot even though I thought I knew some it was taught in detail by professor Sachs and He is very well rounded in all issues not just economics, I'm pleased I learnt so many know ideas and information with a broad perspective with Sustainable Development. The Quiz and Exams also helped me refreshed some details missed. Appreciate it!
By Nizar K•
Dec 29, 2018
It gave me very good overview of challenges of the future plus the opportunity to think globally for mankind to continue to make progress by optimizing use of resource and being cognizant of the finite nature of resources essential to human life on earth. Many thanks for the wonderful course....
By yaroslav•
Jan 1, 2019
Amazing course about modern development in the world, its perils and ways to avoid it. I have definitely enriched my knowledge about contemporary world and its challenges. Eternally grateful! I'm even thinking about starting a school for children based on sustainable development goals.
By Ludmila G•
May 19, 2017
By Aishwarya K•
Nov 3, 2020
Prof. Sachs explains the topics wonderfully and I like his clear accent. It was very comfortable to comprehend and that kept me hooked to this course. Visuals and graphics were also attractive.
By Jenny S•
Jan 26, 2019
The lecturer's speech clarity and pace is just right.
Some of the links were outdated and had the 404 error. Hence some questions couldn't be attempted; had to resort to guessing.
By Salvador C M•
Feb 21, 2019
Really good course, vast in information and coverage of all related topics. It is really balanced in terms of evaluations and a friendly learning environment.
By José E G A•
May 4, 2020
This is a class that has changed my life. It is critical for everyone to take it, it should be in every university program.
By Prerak G•
Mar 24, 2019
very detailed, and interesting. great for those interested in developmental economics
By Joshua W•
Jan 28, 2019
Not quite what i expected but still fascinating and thought provoking content.