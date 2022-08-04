Ideas and imaginaries inspire human capacity for great endeavours, but ‘conventional wisdom’ frequently prevents necessary change. Achievement of global sustainable development is, therefore, dependent on a profound comprehension of the preunderstandings and implicit imaginaries that form both our perception of reality and our basic confidence in the viability of transgressive action.
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The conceptual history of sustainability and sustainable development
This module will introduce you to those historical processes that joined environmentalism and developmentalism into the concept ‘sustainable development’, and to the challenges emerging from the encounter of physical planetary boundaries with social limits to human livelihood.
Ideas about individuals and society
This module will introduce you to a variety of ideas about where sustainable solutions are going to come from by focusing e.g. on constituent based regulative political decision-making vs. the aggregate economic power of multifarious individual consumer choices, and on the ideals of universal human rights.
Ideas about relations between humans and nature
This module centres on various interpretations of human relations to nature, to attaining knowledge about nature, and to some ethical considerations pertinent when interacting with other biological species.
Ideas about time and change
This module presents some prevalent ideas about time and change while focusing specifically on the history of post-colonial developmentalism, the political hegemony of universally infinite economic growth, and the supposed transition from a linear to an exponential time regime.
