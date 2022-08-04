About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The conceptual history of sustainability and sustainable development

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Ideas about individuals and society

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Ideas about relations between humans and nature

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Ideas about time and change

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

