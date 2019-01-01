I first taught Economics of Money and Banking in Fall 1996. From the beginning, I have used the course to challenge myself to make sense of the rapidly evolving monetary and financial system outside my window. Many of my students work, or aspire to work, at one of the downtown financial institutions, and those who don't are highly motivated to understand how this crucial heart of the modern economy actually works. The opportunity to turn this course into a MOOC has come from my appointment as Director of Education Programs for the Institute for New Economic Thinking.