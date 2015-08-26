About this Course

5,449 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,437 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About This Course and Overview of the MOS Transistor

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Preliminaries and Background

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Two-Terminal and Three-Terminal MOS Structures

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 111 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Long-Channel MOS Transistor – Part 1

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Long-Channel MOS Transistor – Part 2

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 76 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MOS TRANSISTORS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder