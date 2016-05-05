SM
Aug 26, 2015
Very advanced and detailed discussion. Although the assignment were very tough and could not clear, still i liked the course very much. I will do this course again to grasp everything better.
CM
Oct 29, 2016
This is the best lecture avaliable on internet. The whole lecture are well designed and and explained. Sir please provide lectures on analog circuit design concept.
By Debashree G•
May 5, 2016
I am so glad to have found this course!!
I had taken a course on MOS transistor operation during grad school, and never quite felt comfortable with the material, since not much time was spent discussing how the relevant mosfet equations came about.
Professor Tsividis's discourse is like a breath of fresh air. They are so lucid that I feel I understand the material better now. The course is well structured; as I go through it systematically, I can see how one lesson connects to the concepts presented in a previous one.
Thank you so much, Dr. Tsividis for sharing your enthusiasm and knowledge about this topic.
By George M•
Oct 26, 2015
A very rewarding experience, a well-organized class, and an excellent instructor. I really enjoyed this year's summertime with that MOOC; some things were already familiar to me, some others were completely new. This MOOC is a first-class introduction to the world of MOS transistors, intended both for students and professionals like me. Anyone that is eager to delve into the world of modern microelectronic devices and systems will benefit a lot from taking this course. I highly recommend it.
By sandeep m•
Aug 27, 2015
By Srinivas S•
Apr 12, 2017
I come from electrical engineering background. I found the material in the course very insightful and easy to follow.
By Espen N•
Sep 9, 2015
Words can not describe the level of quality this course have. A must for all microelectronics engineers.
By Rakesh S•
Jul 18, 2017
Extremely useful and well planned course! Must for every analog circuit designer...
By Suman B•
Aug 29, 2021
Excellent course for understanding MOSFET device physics and compact modeling.
By Deepak D•
Feb 8, 2016
i like this course a lot. Indeed Happy Learning.
By 李家强•
Oct 5, 2015
It is good for me. Just feeling. No more.
By Baoqiang C•
Jun 3, 2016
This course is very helpful, thank you!
By ka•
Jun 18, 2020
Challenging but very informative.
By pritamyogi@gmail.com•
Oct 31, 2017
awesome explainaton
By Alina•
Feb 27, 2016
excellent, thank
By Shaik A•
Jun 17, 2017
VERY HELPFUL
By 徐子钦•
Aug 24, 2015
By Kiran M•
Jan 6, 2016
This course is nice, effective and works like a deep glance for those who are having background knowledge of this subject.
It's also good for freshers, but they need to keep on reading books along with these lectures.
By ahmad.reza.fanaei•
Mar 10, 2016
this course is one of the most useful and helpful course among all of my courses.
I Send you My Special Regards to you Dear Prof And Also your Nice Team.
By Stephan S•
Oct 14, 2016
Great first part with clear and vivid explanations. Later in the course a little too many referrals to the book.
By Yogi S•
Jun 18, 2016
superb...
By byron•
Dec 2, 2020
Professor is covering too much material (675 pages in the book) and doesn't do enough examples/homework to help you master the material. Also, the class description needs to be more precise since I expected a lot more modeling of transistors and instead the course turned into a deep dive into the physics of MOS transistors.
By sushant r•
Aug 19, 2015
I would say a fundamental course for VLSI.
By debasish k•
Aug 15, 2016
It is more likely a microscopic level of mos description. For me i like to have a devise design perspective on the MOS components .