Course 4 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
  • Describe the income and services support system including eligibility and benefits for families, poor families, people with disabilities and seniors

  • Explain the issues involved in addressing the income and service needs of or families, poor families, people with disabilities and seniors

  • Integrate US values debate - the tension between self-sufficiency & investment - in understanding the income and service system for the populations

  • Honors: Develop policy recommendations based on on research of practices on the ground in preparation for a professional policy analysis.

  • Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
  • distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
  • differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
  • Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
  • develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
Course 4 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Columbia University

Week 1

Policies for Families and Children

15 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Policies for Poor Families and Children

13 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Policies for Persons with Disabilities

14 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Policies for Older Adults

12 videos (Total 50 min)

Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners

