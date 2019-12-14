Chevron Left
Course 4 discusses four populations: families, poor families, people with disabilities, and people as they age. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy. -The first module identifies the needs of children and the role of the state in child development. We will explore changes in the family and the resulting debates about how to best support families and child development. We’ll appraise family leave and child care programs for their role in supporting paid work and in strengthening child development, as well as income support efforts including the child tax credit and proposals for a family allowance. -The second module begins with a description of child poverty—both the forces leading to it, and its effects. This module also describes public support programs and critiques the debates surrounding them. -The third module focuses on persons living with disabilities, evaluating the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act. We will also critique the processes of establishing a disability social insurance program and the public aid programs that make people with disabilities eligible for income support and health support. -The final module begins with a report on the aging of the U.S. population. Building on this, we’ll examine social insurance programs and public aid programs for seniors for their longterm viability, and assess the various reforms that have been proposed to stabilize these programs. The course is part of a sequence in social policy that has an HONORS TRACK. This track will prepare the learner for masters-level work in policy, which involves reading the literature, writing concise summaries and probing critiques. Over the sequence the learner will develop a policy analysis that will create a foundation for professional policy analyst assignments....

BB

Apr 29, 2020

An amazing teacher who loves his subject. The teacher takes the time to explain everything about the systems, what is wrong with them and how they could possibly be fixed.

AA

May 13, 2020

Helped me to look into social lifestyle of Families, Seniors and Those with Disabilities ,which help me to develop as good citizen for myself

By Evaluation R

Dec 14, 2019

Great course for those entering the field of social services and social policy! Packed with information. The wording of a couple of quiz questions was tricky. but thankfully learners are able to retake quiz without penalty. THANK YOU!

By Parisse D

Apr 12, 2020

this course is very informative and easy to navigate especially if you have never took online classes.. I highly recommend this course.

By Quanchai K

Apr 22, 2021

It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.

By lina h

Jun 1, 2021

i gotten so much from this course in such little time,its like a jem inside a box,thank you for the tools

By Md M R

Sep 17, 2019

Excellent course content. The courses made me curious to know about the subject. Thanks

By KARMANYA D

May 29, 2020

Gave an insight about what can be done to correct the current happenings and laws.

By Christopher B

Apr 21, 2021

Really enjoy the presenter and the course material. Learned a lot. Thank you.

By Stephany G

Dec 9, 2020

Extremely informative and engaging! Will definitely be taking more courses.

By VIDHU S

May 2, 2020

Really good Course if you want to increase your social skills.

By SHUBHANK D

May 19, 2020

good to learn about social life and families

By veena k w

Feb 5, 2021

very useful data for the entire population

By Abhishek K

Jun 19, 2020

Good to learn something interesting

By Marc T

Apr 28, 2021

Clear and easy to follow

By Michael L B J

Aug 17, 2020

Un excelente curso.

By Mona A A

Jun 2, 2021

GOOD

By yvonne v

Jan 5, 2022

It was very informational. I liked the fact that you learn at your own pace. The only thing I didn't like it took a long for assignment to get graded.

By Renata T

Aug 6, 2020

This was a very informative course. I wish there were more visuals in the presentations.

By DR. J K P

Mar 26, 2022

I am so happy to know about some different angel of social work in out of India

By VENSIA M

Mar 31, 2022

The course was very educational i learnt a lot. One thing that needs improving is the the long wait when one does the honor section.

By Gabriela C

Apr 11, 2022

​the course was ok but will be better if actually will be af least one time a week a class with ghe instructor sonwe can ask wuestionor doubts we have in reference the course will be more interesting and also about the essay maybe a list of where we can find the resources maybe links to help us with the assignments

