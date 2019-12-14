BB
Apr 29, 2020
An amazing teacher who loves his subject. The teacher takes the time to explain everything about the systems, what is wrong with them and how they could possibly be fixed.
AA
May 13, 2020
Helped me to look into social lifestyle of Families, Seniors and Those with Disabilities ,which help me to develop as good citizen for myself
By Evaluation R•
Dec 14, 2019
Great course for those entering the field of social services and social policy! Packed with information. The wording of a couple of quiz questions was tricky. but thankfully learners are able to retake quiz without penalty. THANK YOU!
By Parisse D•
Apr 12, 2020
this course is very informative and easy to navigate especially if you have never took online classes.. I highly recommend this course.
By Quanchai K•
Apr 22, 2021
It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.
By Brianna B•
Apr 30, 2020
By AAKARSHIT A•
May 14, 2020
By lina h•
Jun 1, 2021
i gotten so much from this course in such little time,its like a jem inside a box,thank you for the tools
By Md M R•
Sep 17, 2019
Excellent course content. The courses made me curious to know about the subject. Thanks
By KARMANYA D•
May 29, 2020
Gave an insight about what can be done to correct the current happenings and laws.
By Christopher B•
Apr 21, 2021
Really enjoy the presenter and the course material. Learned a lot. Thank you.
By Stephany G•
Dec 9, 2020
Extremely informative and engaging! Will definitely be taking more courses.
By VIDHU S•
May 2, 2020
Really good Course if you want to increase your social skills.
By SHUBHANK D•
May 19, 2020
good to learn about social life and families
By veena k w•
Feb 5, 2021
very useful data for the entire population
By Abhishek K•
Jun 19, 2020
Good to learn something interesting
By Marc T•
Apr 28, 2021
Clear and easy to follow
By Michael L B J•
Aug 17, 2020
Un excelente curso.
By Mona A A•
Jun 2, 2021
GOOD
By yvonne v•
Jan 5, 2022
It was very informational. I liked the fact that you learn at your own pace. The only thing I didn't like it took a long for assignment to get graded.
By Renata T•
Aug 6, 2020
This was a very informative course. I wish there were more visuals in the presentations.
By DR. J K P•
Mar 26, 2022
I am so happy to know about some different angel of social work in out of India
By VENSIA M•
Mar 31, 2022
The course was very educational i learnt a lot. One thing that needs improving is the the long wait when one does the honor section.
By Gabriela C•
Apr 11, 2022
the course was ok but will be better if actually will be af least one time a week a class with ghe instructor sonwe can ask wuestionor doubts we have in reference the course will be more interesting and also about the essay maybe a list of where we can find the resources maybe links to help us with the assignments