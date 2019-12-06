About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate the roots of public aid including the “deserving poor” and the “undeserving poor”

  • Explain technological transformation has impacted on work, incomes & families to understand the needs of those seeking services and to reform system

  • identify the role of privilege and White Supremacy in the social welfare systems to transform the system to a more inclusive structure

  • Honors: Summarize and critique readings to professionally interpret them. Develop a research plan for a professional policy analysis.

Skills you will gain

  • - Distinguish the values inherent in each social policy initiative
  • - Critique components of a social policy based on their effectiveness at meeting the goals stated in the initiative
  • - Develop social welfare policy analysis and reform proposals
  • - Differentiate alternative approaches to social policy problems
  • - Formulate practice strategies to overcome the historic biases in social welfare programs
Instructor

Offered by

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Early Roots of Social Policy

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Roots of US Social Policy

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The beginnings of the welfare state

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Safety nets versus entitlement

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners Specialization

Social Policy for Social Services & Health Practitioners

