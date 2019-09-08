Chevron Left
Back to Health, Housing, and Educational Services

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health, Housing, and Educational Services by Columbia University

4.9
stars
52 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

Course 5 discusses policies in four areas: housing, education, healthcare, and immigration, with an optional fifth module in child protection. This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy. -First we’ll look at housing policy, with its contrasting supports for homeowners and renters. -Then we’ll interpret the structure that provides education and examine debates about its future. -The third module will differentiate the issues in the U.S. healthcare system and develop the structure of public healthcare programs. -Next, the course will lay out immigration policies and weigh the push and pull of the debate about immigration reform. -The optional fifth module traces the child protection system its beginnings to the present day and appraises the failures and strengths of the system. The course is part of a sequence in social policy that has an HONORS TRACK. This track will prepare the learner for masters-level work in policy, which involves reading the literature, writing concise summaries and probing critiques. Over the sequence the learner will develop a policy analysis that will create a foundation for professional policy analyst assignments....

Top reviews

RD

May 19, 2019

It has a great outline with direct to the point facts. Making much easier to juggle a busy schedule willing a degree or certificate .

SW

May 5, 2021

Very informative, particularly when we look at the history of our country's development in these areas.

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Health, Housing, and Educational Services

By Md M R

Sep 8, 2019

This course is a great intro to US Heath, Housing and Educational Services. Concise and easy to understand with relevant data. However, sometimes I found few typos in the questions and other areas. Thanks for the course.

By Rev. D M D

May 20, 2019

It has a great outline with direct to the point facts. Making much easier to juggle a busy schedule willing a degree or certificate .

By Paulo

Jun 16, 2019

Excellent course!

By Quanchai K

Apr 22, 2021

It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.

By Sonya R H G

Jul 27, 2020

I enjoyed taking Health, Housing and Educational Services. I have earned so much knowledge pertaining to Health, Housing and Educational Services. The course will help me in the future to have a better understanding of Health Insurance in the United States, the Affordable Care Act and Educational Services in the United States.

By Evaluation R

Dec 16, 2019

Every Course in this specialization is VERY informative and an excellent springboard for those wanting to enter the field. Could benefit from some editorial corrections e.g. "The New Colossus". Dr. Robertson is absolutely LOVELY and I thank him for his amazing services to God and Humanity!

By Sharayah W

May 6, 2021

Very informative, particularly when we look at the history of our country's development in these areas.

By Nina N P

Dec 26, 2019

A fantastic course!!! Professor Robertson´s lessons are very well structured and taught.

By Mushtaq M G

Jan 19, 2021

I learnt what is the social policy and how it works and why it needs to be in working.

By Michael L B J

Aug 17, 2020

El curso es excelente.

Gracias Coursera y Universidad de Columbia.

By josue d s c

Mar 14, 2020

good topics thanks coursera

By Mona A A

Jun 2, 2021

GOOD

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder