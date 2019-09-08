RD
May 19, 2019
It has a great outline with direct to the point facts. Making much easier to juggle a busy schedule willing a degree or certificate .
SW
May 5, 2021
Very informative, particularly when we look at the history of our country's development in these areas.
By Md M R•
Sep 8, 2019
This course is a great intro to US Heath, Housing and Educational Services. Concise and easy to understand with relevant data. However, sometimes I found few typos in the questions and other areas. Thanks for the course.
By Rev. D M D•
May 20, 2019
It has a great outline with direct to the point facts. Making much easier to juggle a busy schedule willing a degree or certificate .
By Paulo•
Jun 16, 2019
Excellent course!
By Quanchai K•
Apr 22, 2021
It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.
By Sonya R H G•
Jul 27, 2020
I enjoyed taking Health, Housing and Educational Services. I have earned so much knowledge pertaining to Health, Housing and Educational Services. The course will help me in the future to have a better understanding of Health Insurance in the United States, the Affordable Care Act and Educational Services in the United States.
By Evaluation R•
Dec 16, 2019
Every Course in this specialization is VERY informative and an excellent springboard for those wanting to enter the field. Could benefit from some editorial corrections e.g. "The New Colossus". Dr. Robertson is absolutely LOVELY and I thank him for his amazing services to God and Humanity!
By Sharayah W•
May 6, 2021
Very informative, particularly when we look at the history of our country's development in these areas.
By Nina N P•
Dec 26, 2019
A fantastic course!!! Professor Robertson´s lessons are very well structured and taught.
By Mushtaq M G•
Jan 19, 2021
I learnt what is the social policy and how it works and why it needs to be in working.
By Michael L B J•
Aug 17, 2020
El curso es excelente.
Gracias Coursera y Universidad de Columbia.
By josue d s c•
Mar 14, 2020
good topics thanks coursera
By Mona A A•
Jun 2, 2021
GOOD