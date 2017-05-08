How can we use the things we share in common to address some of the most challenging problems facing the world? This course examines issues concerning poverty, the environment, technology, health care, gender, education and activism to help us understand better how to initiate positive change.
How to Change the WorldWesleyan University
About this Course
Offered by
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What are Social Goods? From the Commons to Moral Revolutions
Discussion about what our social good is, how we define it and how it can be sustainably used.
Poverty and Development
Discussion about poverty and the relationship of poverty to philanthropy and to foreign aid, actions taken to mitigate the effects of poverty, of major theorists and economists working in this area and , also, a new approach to this subject through randomized experimentation.
Climate Change and Sustainability
Discussion about political and economic ramifications of climate change, including how to think big about sustainability
Disease and Global Health Care
Discussion about health care and poverty, considering major challenges that disease presents around the world and the global role of healthcare
Reviews
- 5 stars77.82%
- 4 stars12.97%
- 3 stars5.43%
- 2 stars1.67%
- 1 star2.09%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD
This course is a broad and understanding of the world
Very well presented. Excellent content. Practical. I learned a lot.
Lectures give one a good perspective on different issues. Some links mentioned in readings don't work. A good course to get a sense of major global challenges.
useful course I loved that I can review my colleagues work and rate them I learned from that
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.