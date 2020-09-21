The summer of 2020 has brought issues of equity and race to the forefront of society. How do we create tolerant and just climates at work? Changing the culture of an organization is challenging in the best of circumstances; today, it can seem impossible. Yet, it is more necessary and urgent than ever to address these issues thoughtfully and with effective practices that can produce real change. Six Darden professors have designed this teach-out to bring you the latest scholarship and best practices on diversity, equity and inclusion and organizational change. You'll learn how to identify and counteract inequity in organizations, how to build the business case for diversity and inclusion, and how managers can constructively address inequity. You'll also learn how to promote the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion at work, how to have difficult conversations, and how to manage and lead change.
Foundations of Diversity and Inclusion at Work TeachOutUniversity of Virginia
This course is suitable for anyone interested in diversity, equity, and inclusion in organizations
Be able to have difficult conversations about race and inequity at work
Analyze how social class shapes thoughts and actions
Create psychologically safe contexts that encourage dialogue at work
Lead change in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion at work
- Social Justice
- diversity
- Business Strategy
- Management
- Leadership
Martin N. DavidsonProfessor, Senior Associate Dean, and Global Chief Diversity Officer
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations
The first module of this teachout is designed to enable you to identify and counteract the challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Through a dynamic conversation among six leading scholars from The Darden School of Business, you'll learn how the societal issues of diversity, equity and inclusion are reflected in our workplaces, how advancing diversity and equity efforts requires us to think about the ways in which we position people in organizations, and how our individual histories with race affect how we bring our best selves to work. You'll also learn how to begin to address the challenges of leading change in diversity, equity and inclusion in your organization.
Taking Action to Create Change
In this module, you'll learn how to develop a business case for diversity and inclusion and implement it through tough conversations. You'll be able to identify the systematic biases, individual biases, and institutional biases that get in the way of organizations operating at peak capacity, and use strategies for addressing these issues calmly and constructively. You also learn how to leverage difference in organizations, and how to practice the skills for cultivating inner grit and grace needed to lead mindfully and have honest and skillful conversation about identity, pain and power.
Excellent curriculum and inspiring thought leaders.
This is an awesome course and raises awareness of DEI challenges that plague the society.
Good course with great articles. I gained new perspectives on many D&I topics that I will apply to my D&I company initiatives.
The most intriguing and thought provoking course. I enjoyed the knowledge from each expert on the issues surrounding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
