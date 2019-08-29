About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Climate, Vulnerability and Development in Africa

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 92 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Water Security

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Agriculture and Food Security

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ecosystems and Ecosystem Services

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

