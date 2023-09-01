This course will teach you how to manage disaster risks in infrastructure projects. You will learn about the technical and economic feasibility of projects, as well as how to prioritize investments using quantitative indicators and their calculation. You will also learn about the concepts of efficiency and equity, and how to incorporate them into risk analysis.
Decision Making and Governance of Natural Disaster Risk
Identify technical and economic feasibility concepts of infrastructure projects.
Distinguish the different existing quantitative indicators to prioritize investments and their calculations.
Identify key components of risk governance, as well as steps for an informed public investment system.
6 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
This course addresses disaster risk management in infrastructure projects from both technical and economic viability perspectives to prioritize investments. It uses quantitative indicators and incorporates concepts of efficiency and equity in the analysis. Additionally, the course delves into the governance and operational aspects of risk analysis in infrastructure projects.
4 videos12 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin
2 videos8 readings3 assignments1 plugin
