This course will teach you how to identify and analyze the risks of natural disasters in infrastructure projects. You will learn about different types of qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as the methodologies and tools used to conduct these analyses in order to apply the knowledge. You will review risk models and comprehensive risk management.
Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Disaster Risk
This course is part of Natural Disaster and Climate Change Risk Assessment Specialization
Taught in English
Identify key aspects of qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural disaster risks in infrastructure projects.
Recognize methodologies and tools that enable qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural disaster risks.
Identify cases where qualitative and quantitative analysis of disaster risks is required in infrastructure projects.
10 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
This course addresses the qualitative and quantitative methodology for disaster risk management in infrastructure projects, using best practices, examples, and case studies. We will explore the importance of both types of analysis and the benefits of complementing one with the other depending on the needs of each situation. Additionally, we will delve into each methodology with recommended tools such as the failure mode identification process, fault trees, and event trees to capture the complexity of system responses.
8 videos11 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin
6 videos19 readings4 assignments1 plugin
During this course, you will have access to two trial versions of different programs developed by iPresas. These programs allow for the analysis and study of various aspects of risk in infrastructure, which will be used for optional case studies presented during the course.
Please note that these programs only work on Windows-based computers. You need to have administrator permission to install them, and you may receive alerts regarding unfamiliar software during the installation process.
Minimum requirements for installation: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.