Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Disaster Risk
This course is part of Natural Disaster and Climate Change Risk Assessment Specialization

Taught in English

Claudia Useche
Sergio Lacambra

Instructors: Claudia Useche

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify key aspects of qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural disaster risks in infrastructure projects.

  • Recognize methodologies and tools that enable qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural disaster risks.

  • Identify cases where qualitative and quantitative analysis of disaster risks is required in infrastructure projects.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

10 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

This course addresses the qualitative and quantitative methodology for disaster risk management in infrastructure projects, using best practices, examples, and case studies. We will explore the importance of both types of analysis and the benefits of complementing one with the other depending on the needs of each situation. Additionally, we will delve into each methodology with recommended tools such as the failure mode identification process, fault trees, and event trees to capture the complexity of system responses.

Instructors

Claudia Useche
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
10 Courses7,098 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

