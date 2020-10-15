In the past, developing countries such as Korea lacked guidelines for exploring effective policies for disaster-resilient growth, resulting in unnecessary sacrifices in terms of time, resources, and human capital. Through the lessons learned by Korea, currently developing countries facing socio-economic development can build disaster resilience without sacrifices.
Disaster Risk Management and Korean PoliciesYonsei University
About this Course
No prerequisite required
What you will learn
Can explain how humans have understood and accepted disasters and how they have worked to reduce them.
Can summarize the theories that explain the
Skills you will gain
- Energy
- Field Surveys
- Framing
- Geospatial Information System
No prerequisite required
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Conceptual framework for disaster risk management
This module introduces concept of disaster.
Disasters in Korea
This module shows major disasters and theories.
Sound DRM policies of Korea
This module explains the major DRM policies of the Korean government in accordance with the disaster management phase.
Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Management
This module explains how geospatial information technology can be utilized for disaster damage estimation.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.54%
- 4 stars16.04%
- 3 stars4.93%
- 1 star2.46%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT AND KOREAN POLICIES
Interesting viewpoints on Korean disaster risk management policies and programs as well as a peek into understanding disasters as a global concern
Thank you for the knowledge. It's highly important to look at "tail" risks, and Korean experience in disaster management is significant.
Very informative, and useful for professionals under disaster risk management. Individuals in this course were taught various ways about DRM that can be applied to their jobs.
The course was very helpfull for me,because i am leading the risk Assessment mainly on DRR for the two governorate of iraq. I am in the middle of the practices for the ECHO -DRR/WASH project
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.