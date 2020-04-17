FJ
Nov 3, 2020
Very informative, and useful for professionals under disaster risk management. Individuals in this course were taught various ways about DRM that can be applied to their jobs.
Oct 15, 2020
Interesting viewpoints on Korean disaster risk management policies and programs as well as a peek into understanding disasters as a global concern
By Hu C•
Apr 17, 2020
Good course! I really enjoyed it! It provided a really good introduction to disaster risk management. As a non-Korean student (I'm Taiwanese), sometime I found the content specifically related to the Korean content a bit dry. Yet afterwards I realized that it was very valuable to dive into one country's history and situation and I indeed learnt a lot from knowing these things. Some engineering/technological parts were slightly demanding for me (as someone having non-STEM background) but it was definitely doable as long as you spent a little more time on those topics. In the end I found the knowledge about these technologies very interesting. The exam questions and (some of) prompt discussion topics were confusing or unnecessarily detailed. That might be something worth-adjusting. Also there are some mistakes in the videos' subtitles.
Overall, I recommend this course! I could feel the passion of the two lecturers from the screen.
By Rogers N•
Oct 1, 2021
I Find it relevant and approaches advanced in this course content are standard and at par with current disaster occurrences. The course content is great, the lecturers of great experience, the university of top notch. I will greatly be helped as it can be applied in both developed and developing countries like Malawi.
a quick question, If one dint possess the money on the onset of the program and they have it now after completion, Can they still purchase the certificate? what happens?
By Bienvenido G J•
Aug 19, 2020
SOKOR policy on DRM reflects on how they evolved from misery to success. The Philippines(my home country) should adapt their DRM policy in drafting its DRM laws, policies for LGU's, school curricula and industry standards for DRM.
By Fatima N J•
Nov 4, 2020
By Fatima M•
Oct 16, 2020
By Nastassia M•
Jan 30, 2021
Thank you for the knowledge. It's highly important to look at "tail" risks, and Korean experience in disaster management is significant.
By Humberto G M•
Jul 12, 2020
It has accurate views on comprehensive risk management. They use technology as an aid to the different stages of the risk.
By Juan A P P•
Apr 8, 2020
Very interesting course. They could get it longer!! It'd be nice to keep studing with those great proffesors
By Aamir I•
Nov 11, 2020
Its really effective course regarding Disaster Risk Reduction to understand the disaster cycle
By Amor Y•
May 7, 2020
Excellent course to understand all aspects of disaster risk management
By muhammad i•
Oct 23, 2021
Great Course. I enjoyed every second of it. Thanks
By Francis K A•
Sep 2, 2021
Very detailed and informative
By Sohan A•
Oct 19, 2019
Hello,
I liked the course - very insightful to Korea's existing DRM setup.
I would have preferred more interaction by the Professors, as an alternative to simply reading the content on the visible slide.
Thank you - Sohan
By solomon g•
Aug 28, 2021
The course was very helpfull for me,because i am leading the risk Assessment mainly on DRR for the two governorate of iraq. I am in the middle of the practices for the ECHO -DRR/WASH project
By Saad A A•
Jun 30, 2020
overall is good
By RAMISETTY J•
Oct 18, 2020
good to choose
By Pablo B•
Mar 2, 2020
It has updated content (mostly from South Korea) and it's ok because there are plenty of lessons learned but the main instructor has a heavy pronunciation issue. I had to read 99.9% of the transcript in order to understand and this is uncomfortable since I had to stop to watch the presented slides.
I work in the insurance industry and found very interesting information but as I mentioned before, the course organizers should choose a different person when explanations are given in English.
By Sastri S•
Nov 21, 2020
I speak English and it was difficult to understand what the lecturer was saying and when reading the text some words were inaccurate adding further confusion. Some sentences did not make sense and needs to be verified. This course was a real task for me to follow, which is apparent in the numerous quizzes I failed and had to redo. I would suggest that a lecturer versed in English language pronunciation, reading and writing present this course. The simple pronunciation of the word "disaster" was not even recognisable when listening so I was forced to read and follow which put me at a greater disadvantage because I could not pay attention to the screen to see the charts and pictures. I distinctly remember an example of an accident at a fitness and "spat" location which I confusingly decided had to be Spa. This course has given me a headache and I was really reluctant to continue after the first day. Added to the fact that information is being thrown at you at a crazy speed in order for you to process and remember for the quiz. What a disaster!
By Fernando A M M•
Oct 2, 2020
The English is awful and the exams are full of typos and linguistic mistakes.