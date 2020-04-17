Chevron Left
In the past, developing countries such as Korea lacked guidelines for exploring effective policies for disaster-resilient growth, resulting in unnecessary sacrifices in terms of time, resources, and human capital. Through the lessons learned by Korea, currently developing countries facing socio-economic development can build disaster resilience without sacrifices. Utilizing Korea's sound practices and institutional reforms, this course provides a valuable roadmap to prevent and mitigate the catastrophic effects of disasters. This course also provides insightful inspiration about what are the characteristics and the historical path of major disasters; how major disasters arise and affect policy changes; how science and technology can be used to explore and find solutions to complex tasks; and especially, what nations and institutes need to do reduce disaster risk and mitigate death and economic turmoil in the wake of disasters. Throught this, students will be able to explain not only what is disaster risk management but also what must be done for a disaster resilent future....

FJ

Nov 3, 2020

Very informative, and useful for professionals under disaster risk management. Individuals in this course were taught various ways about DRM that can be applied to their jobs.

FM

Oct 15, 2020

Interesting viewpoints on Korean disaster risk management policies and programs as well as a peek into understanding disasters as a global concern

By Hu C

Apr 17, 2020

Good course! I really enjoyed it! It provided a really good introduction to disaster risk management. As a non-Korean student (I'm Taiwanese), sometime I found the content specifically related to the Korean content a bit dry. Yet afterwards I realized that it was very valuable to dive into one country's history and situation and I indeed learnt a lot from knowing these things. Some engineering/technological parts were slightly demanding for me (as someone having non-STEM background) but it was definitely doable as long as you spent a little more time on those topics. In the end I found the knowledge about these technologies very interesting. The exam questions and (some of) prompt discussion topics were confusing or unnecessarily detailed. That might be something worth-adjusting. Also there are some mistakes in the videos' subtitles.

Overall, I recommend this course! I could feel the passion of the two lecturers from the screen.

By Rogers N

Oct 1, 2021

I Find it relevant and approaches advanced in this course content are standard and at par with current disaster occurrences. The course content is great, the lecturers of great experience, the university of top notch. I will greatly be helped as it can be applied in both developed and developing countries like Malawi.

a quick question, If one dint possess the money on the onset of the program and they have it now after completion, Can they still purchase the certificate? what happens?

By Bienvenido G J

Aug 19, 2020

SOKOR policy on DRM reflects on how they evolved from misery to success. The Philippines(my home country) should adapt their DRM policy in drafting its DRM laws, policies for LGU's, school curricula and industry standards for DRM.

By Nastassia M

Jan 30, 2021

Thank you for the knowledge. It's highly important to look at "tail" risks, and Korean experience in disaster management is significant.

By Humberto G M

Jul 12, 2020

It has accurate views on comprehensive risk management. They use technology as an aid to the different stages of the risk.

By Juan A P P

Apr 8, 2020

Very interesting course. They could get it longer!! It'd be nice to keep studing with those great proffesors

By Aamir I

Nov 11, 2020

Its really effective course regarding Disaster Risk Reduction to understand the disaster cycle

By Amor Y

May 7, 2020

Excellent course to understand all aspects of disaster risk management

By muhammad i

Oct 23, 2021

Great Course. I enjoyed every second of it. Thanks

By Francis K A

Sep 2, 2021

Very detailed and informative

By Sohan A

Oct 19, 2019

Hello,

I liked the course - very insightful to Korea's existing DRM setup.

I would have preferred more interaction by the Professors, as an alternative to simply reading the content on the visible slide.

Thank you - Sohan

By solomon g

Aug 28, 2021

T​he course was very helpfull for me,because i am leading the risk Assessment mainly on DRR for the two governorate of iraq. I am in the middle of the practices for the ECHO -DRR/WASH project

By Saad A A

Jun 30, 2020

overall is good

By RAMISETTY J

Oct 18, 2020

good to choose

By Pablo B

Mar 2, 2020

It has updated content (mostly from South Korea) and it's ok because there are plenty of lessons learned but the main instructor has a heavy pronunciation issue. I had to read 99.9% of the transcript in order to understand and this is uncomfortable since I had to stop to watch the presented slides.

I work in the insurance industry and found very interesting information but as I mentioned before, the course organizers should choose a different person when explanations are given in English.

By Sastri S

Nov 21, 2020

I speak English and it was difficult to understand what the lecturer was saying and when reading the text some words were inaccurate adding further confusion. Some sentences did not make sense and needs to be verified. This course was a real task for me to follow, which is apparent in the numerous quizzes I failed and had to redo. I would suggest that a lecturer versed in English language pronunciation, reading and writing present this course. The simple pronunciation of the word "disaster" was not even recognisable when listening so I was forced to read and follow which put me at a greater disadvantage because I could not pay attention to the screen to see the charts and pictures. I distinctly remember an example of an accident at a fitness and "spat" location which I confusingly decided had to be Spa. This course has given me a headache and I was really reluctant to continue after the first day. Added to the fact that information is being thrown at you at a crazy speed in order for you to process and remember for the quiz. What a disaster!

By Fernando A M M

Oct 2, 2020

The English is awful and the exams are full of typos and linguistic mistakes.

