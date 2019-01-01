Hong-Gyoo Sohn was a senior research associate of the NASA-sponsored Radarsat Antarctic Mapping Project (RAMP) at the Byrd Polar Research Center of Ohio State University, USA. For the successful accomplishment of RAMP he received the NASA Group Achievement Award. He has been involved with various GIS and Remote Sensing projects in natural disaster modeling techniques utilizing national databases, damage identification techniques using geospatial image information, and more. He is a full professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Yonsei University, Korea. He worked closely with local governments and international organizations, including UNISDR and UNESCAP. He is also working as an expert in “The open ended intergovernmental expert working group on targets and indicators relating to disaster risk reduction,” as a follow-up activity of the Sendai Framework 2015-2030. He is a co-author of the book titled “disaster risk management in the Republic of Korea (2017)”.