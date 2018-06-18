About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa

African Local Government Academy

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Institute for Housing and Urban Development

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome to the Course

1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings
Climate Change and Cities

7 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2

Defining and Assessing Urban Risk and Vulnerability

5 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Climate Change Adaption and Resilience

9 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Planning for Climate Change

8 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

