Veronica Olivotto is a PhD student of Public and Urban Policy at the New School of New York. She is researcher, consultant and educator working on urban climate change adaptation governance and dynamics of urban risk, vulnerability and resilience in informal settlements and the city at large. She has undertaken high profile level trainings on climate change decision-making for ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, Arcadis and the Nederlandseorganisatie voor internationalisering in het hoger onderwijs (NUFFIC). Veronica is a member of the Urban Climate Change Research Network (UCCRN) and coordinating author of the chapter on Housing and Informal Settlements of the Second Assessment Report on Climate Change and Cities (ARC3-2, Urban Climate Change Research Network, Cambridge Press: 2016). Veronica has worked for applied research projects with clients like the GiZ, Cities Alliance, the UN-HABITAT, UNCDF and the European Commission. She has work experience in Latin America (Colombia and Peru), the Philippines and the United Kingdom. She earned degrees from Erasmus University Rotterdam (MSc), Edinburgh University (MSc) and the University of Milan (BA).