Profile

Veronica Olivotto

Expert, Climate Change Risk and Adaptation

    Bio

    Veronica Olivotto is a PhD student of Public and Urban Policy at the New School of New York. She is researcher, consultant and educator working on urban climate change adaptation governance and dynamics of urban risk, vulnerability and resilience in informal settlements and the city at large. She has undertaken high profile level trainings on climate change decision-making for ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, Arcadis and the Nederlandseorganisatie voor internationalisering in het hoger onderwijs (NUFFIC). Veronica is a member of the Urban Climate Change Research Network (UCCRN) and coordinating author of the chapter on Housing and Informal Settlements of the Second Assessment Report on Climate Change and Cities (ARC3-2, Urban Climate Change Research Network, Cambridge Press: 2016). Veronica has worked for applied research projects with clients like the GiZ, Cities Alliance, the UN-HABITAT, UNCDF and the European Commission. She has work experience in Latin America (Colombia and Peru), the Philippines and the United Kingdom. She earned degrees from Erasmus University Rotterdam (MSc), Edinburgh University (MSc) and the University of Milan (BA).

    Courses

    Planning for Climate Change in African Cities

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder